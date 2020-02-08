‘Extreme intoxication’ and DV

BOOZE AND VIOLENCE: Alcohol fueled Domestic Violence breaches brought two people to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

EXTREME intoxication led a Gympie man and a Cooloola Cove woman to Gympie Magistrates Court this week, where they faced separate charges of breaching Domestic Violence Orders.

The court was told the two, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, were each highly intoxicated at the times of their breaches.

The man, 23, accepted police submissions that on December 15 he breached no contact provisions of an order, after responding inappropriately to what magistrate Chris Callaghan called a “tease” text message, in which the woman had said she was taking drugs.

He was fined $250 with no conviction recorded.

The Cooloola woman had breached her DVO by her intoxicated behaviour at another Cooloola Cove home.

In what the court was told was a “grossly intoxicated state,” she had punched the woman she was visiting in the head when asked to leave. She was placed on 18 months probation.

