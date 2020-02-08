Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOOZE AND VIOLENCE: Alcohol fueled Domestic Violence breaches brought two people to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
BOOZE AND VIOLENCE: Alcohol fueled Domestic Violence breaches brought two people to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
News

‘Extreme intoxication’ and DV

Arthur Gorrie
8th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTREME intoxication led a Gympie man and a Cooloola Cove woman to Gympie Magistrates Court this week, where they faced separate charges of breaching Domestic Violence Orders.

The court was told the two, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, were each highly intoxicated at the times of their breaches.

The man, 23, accepted police submissions that on December 15 he breached no contact provisions of an order, after responding inappropriately to what magistrate Chris Callaghan called a “tease” text message, in which the woman had said she was taking drugs.

He was fined $250 with no conviction recorded.

The Cooloola woman had breached her DVO by her intoxicated behaviour at another Cooloola Cove home.

In what the court was told was a “grossly intoxicated state,” she had punched the woman she was visiting in the head when asked to leave. She was placed on 18 months probation.

,

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        premium_icon ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        News A Gympie region woman shares her close encounter experience at Goomboorian.

        Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        premium_icon Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        News ‘The only people who can rely on my vote will continue to be the people of Wide...

        Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        premium_icon Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        News HQPlantations closes due to heavy rainfall

        Top tips to start barra season strong in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Top tips to start barra season strong in the Gympie region

        News These lures have been dynamite in the past and should work well in the current...