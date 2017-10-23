Extreme delays as truck crash blocks Bruce Hwy

BREAKING: A truck crash in the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy is causing lengthy delays for motorists this morning.

The crash was reported about 7.40am near Burpengary near the Station Rd overpass.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating one person for "significant head injuries".

Paramedics treating 1 pt w significant head injuries at the scene of a crash on the @Bruce_Hwy #BurpengaryEast 6.34am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) 22 October 2017

It is being reported that a number of lanes are blocked.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is warning motorists of long delays.