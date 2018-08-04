Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SENTENCE: District Court protects wild birds as well as people.
SENTENCE: District Court protects wild birds as well as people. Christine Price
News

EXTREME CRUELTY: Dog bite link to bird torture case

Arthur Gorrie
by
4th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOG that bit a young man while defending its master, was part of a story that has since led two young Gympie men to court on animal cruelty charges.

The charges involved an incident in which a group of young people were recorded torturing an injured wild bird with a taser.

Animal cruelty case shocks Gympie judge

The second of the two men was sentenced in Gympie District Court this week, about a year after the first offender was dealt with.

Before the court on Thursday was Liam Jye Kirstenfeldt, 20, of Chatsworth, who pleaded guilty to committing an act of extreme animal cruelty on November 17, 2015, when he was 18.

The case came to light in February last year, when police were investigating unrelated matters, in which the other male, Jessie James Clarke, was dealt with for assault and drug crimes.

Evidence gathered against Clarke, now 22, showed Kirstenfeldt among a group of young men torturing a wild bird with a portable cattle prod, or "taser.”

Kirstenfeldt pleaded guilty to serious animal cruelty and unlawful possession of the weapon.

A mobile phone video accessed by police showed young men, including Kirstenfeldt, torturing a dusky moorhen by tasering it repeatedly, before killing the bird, the court was told.

The video shows Kirstenfeldt saying "give us a go” before tasering the bird four times.

The bird had already been tasered five times by another offender, the court was told.

The video also showed Kirstenfeldt using the taser on himself.

This formed the basis of the weapon possession charge, according to facts agreed on by the defence and prosecution.

Asked why he had tasered the bird, Kirstenfeldt told police "they thought it might be fun.”

He also said he was "stupid young and trying to fit in.”

Judge Glen Cash sentenced Kirstenfeldt to 60 hours community service and placed him on 18 months probation, with no conviction recorded.

animal cruelty gympie court gympie crime taser torture
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How Gympie must plan to ease bypass impact

    premium_icon How Gympie must plan to ease bypass impact

    Politics Transport experts gives glimpse into Gympie's future, stressed tourism is not enough to ensure success.

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:03 AM
    Meet the Gympie Gladiators U15s ripping it up on the Coast

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie Gladiators U15s ripping it up on the Coast

    News 'We have been training hard so we can compete with the best teams'

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:02 AM
    Ratepayers group to keep eye on how Gympie council stacks up

    Ratepayers group to keep eye on how Gympie council stacks up

    Council News GRRRA intends to keep a scorecard on councillors' decisions.

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    GALLERY: 200 people expected at Gympie High School Reunion

    GALLERY: 200 people expected at Gympie High School Reunion

    News PLUS: Check out all these school photos from between 1974 and 1976

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners