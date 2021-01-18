‘Extraordinary’ shot stuns cricket world

There's the helicopter, the switch hit, ramp and the scoop - T20 cricket has helped cricketers around the world hit in a 360 degree arc.

But when the argument between cricket traditionalists turns to how the batsmen have all the advantages, the latest trend could have an air of disrespect about it.

Meet the no-look six - the hottest new shot taking the cricket world by storm.

And Indian debutant Washington Sundar has pulled it out in the deciding Test match in Brisbane.

With India 7/309 and Sundar on 54, he faced up to 100 Test and 397-wicket veteran Nathan Lyon - and spanked him out of the park.

Coming around the wicket to Sundar, he picked it up and dispatched it over the mid-wicket fence for a crushing six.

With only bowlers to come after Shardul Thakur had just departed for 67, what did Sundar have to lose?

In the Fox Sports commentators were stunned by the blow.

"That's the no look slog sweep," Isa Guha exclaimed.

"A bit of the Spiceman you think?" Adam Gilchrist added.

"Look at where his head is," Guha said as they all laughed.

"An amazing stroke, he stayed in the stroke, he didn't raise up, he kept his head down and even after the point of contact, he decided to keep looking down," Gilchrist added.

Fans were blown away by the audacious shot.

Washington Sundar with the Spice man no-look six! 🌶#ausvind — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 17, 2021

Sundar took the game right to the Aussies as he got India within 33 runs, giving Australia plenty to think about as the side needs a win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while India need a draw to retain it.

While while the shot appears to be something new, he may have seen the stroke on the BBL with Melbourne Stars' West Indian batsman Andre Fletcher the chief proponent of the skill.

He made a name for himself when he arrived in Australia - despite some struggles with the bat - when he thumped the ball into the stands with the nonchalance expected of West Indian stars.

But he'd made this an art.

Talk about not taking the eye of the ball! No look Six from Andre Fletcher! What a beauty! #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud pic.twitter.com/ybmTXnWcWz — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 24, 2020

While Shreyas Iyer pulled one off in the T20 International series against Australia - a 111m monster - the move might actually date back to former Indian superstar MS Dhoni in an ODI against New Zealand in 2009.

Dhoni spanked the ball down the ground and held his gaze at the pitch for a good few seconds before checking out his handiwork.

Did that six from Washington Sundar remind anyone of THIS OG No-look six from MSD? #AUSvIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ABKD0J81IN — Tanay Tiwari (@Tanay_Tiwari) January 17, 2021

Typical of MS Dhoni to be behind a brand new shot.

