A Peregian man has been disqualified from driving after blowing a blood alcohol reading of 0.102
‘Extraordinary’ history catches up with drink driver

Caitlin Zerafa
4th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
A PEREGIAN Beach man with an “extraordinary” traffic history has been busted driving two times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Harrison George Portlock Edwards, 25, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A court heard Edwards, who has a traffic history dating back to 2016, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.102 when he was pulled over by police on Emu Mountain Rd at Doonan on January 12 at 2.20am.

It was heard on the same day as this offence Edwards was given six tickets for going around a roundabout incorrectly, including failing to indicated and failing to drive within marked lanes.

Edwards was fined $400 with convictions recorded and disqualified from driving for three months.

