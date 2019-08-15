Menu
Offbeat

Extraordinary gesture saves ‘celebrity’ goose

Annie Perets
by
15th Aug 2019 8:38 AM
A SMALL community has raised $1665 to save a goose named Emily after she suffered a nasty leg injury in a suspected road collision.

The goose from Tamborine Mountain, who doubles as a tourist attraction, is currently in intensive care at an animal hospital where she is expected to remain for a few more weeks.

Emily’s cast needs to be regularly changed. Picture: Supplied.
The celebrity goose was taken to an aviary specialist, where she remains. Picture: Supplied.
Tamborine Mountain resident Kathi Brown said the celebrity goose, who was often seen crossing the road with a flock near the St Bernard's Hotel, was unable to walk after her foot was crushed.

"It was a horrible break, she had whole toes broken off," Ms Brown said.

"It was really distressing to see."

Mount Tamborine residents dug deep to pay for Emily’s treatment. Picture: Supplied.
After a vet advised Ms Brown that Emily should be euthanised, the animal lover turned to an avian specialist instead.

Emily now has a cast on her foot which needs to be frequently changed.

Ms Brown paid for the initial consultation and treatment but was informed the final cost could add up to thousands of dollars.

She opened up a "goose account" at Suncorp Bank Mt Tamborine and donations have flooded in from locals to cover the bill.

One person donated $300.

So far Ms Brown has raised $1665.

An artist has even made a painting of Emily and gifted it to Ms Brown.

A painting of Emily. Picture: Supplied.
Ms Brown urged motorists travelling through Tamborine Mountain to slow down if they see the town's beloved geese.

"They have become a tourist attraction, sometimes they just decide to sit on a road," she said.

"Everyone here knows about them, they're celebrities."

Emily was found injured about a week and a half ago.

Ms Brown said Emily had a "placid, sweet nature."

animals community fundraiser pets

