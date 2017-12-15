Extended services for Excelsior Medical

Excelsior Medical Extension. Dr John Manton inside the new extension, which is due to be completed at the end of next week.

VERY soon Excelsior Medical Centre on Gympie's Southside will be a medical precinct in its own right.

The seven year old practice has had plans for expansion for quite some time and contractors, Gympie Building Company, are confident they will deliver the new extension, which will be equal in size to the current clinic, by the end of next week.

Excelsior Medical Extension. The front of the new extension. Donna Jones

"The team have done a wonderful job. They have exceeded our expectations. They've told us they'll be finished by December 22,” Dr John Manton.

There are also plans in place to give the front of the existing building a bit of a face-lift in the near future.

Excelsior Medical Extension. The new reception area. Donna Jones

"The current building has served us well for the past seven years so we decided to replicate parts of it for the new section and freshen up the front a bit,” Dr Manton said.

While Dr Manton wouldn't be drawn on the cost of the new extension he did say it "represents a substantial investment in the town and faith in the future of Gympie.”

Excelsior Medical Extension. GBC's Jerico Jackson is completing part of the fit out in the second reception area. Donna Jones

"We're delighted to bring together a number of services to the area including expanded general practioners, ultrasound, pathology, CT scans and our own skin clinic,” Dr Manton said.

Dr Manton said the decision was made on Tuesday evening among the collaborative practices that operate the Molemax Clinic to close the clinic down.

Excelsior Medical Extension. Tradesman Russell Day works at installing the vinyl flooring in one of the surgical suites. Donna Jones

"With Molemax closing down, we've made our skin clinic a priority,” he said.

The new extension, in a modern, steel-framed design similar to the current practice, will also become home to an x-ray clinic, however completion on that part of the building is not expected before next year.

"They will be doing their own fit-out because as you can imagine they have different needs to a standard clinic such as high speed data connections and higher phase power requirements. So to save on complications they'll be taking care of it from their end.”

Excelsior Medical Extension. Dr John Manton inside the new X-Ray centre which will be completed early next year. Donna Jones

The new clinic space will have a number of specialist areas including an operating area for small procedures under local anaethetic such as some plastic surgeries, skin grafts and vesectomies.

Around the rear of the building will be a staff parking area so that staff no longer have to park on the grass verge on the opposite side of Exhibition Rd.

There will also be a central meeting area inside the extension designed for group education on chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and multiple sclerosis.

"But there won't be an aquarium or a grand piano,” he said with his tongue lodged firmly in his cheek.

Dr Manton said a lot of the credit for the success of the build should go to the team involved including Gympie Building Company and Barbra Daniel.

The official opening of the new extension is expected to take place in the new year, around the middle of January.