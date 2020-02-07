Extended heavy rain to close plantation forests Gympie region

Plantantions to be closed near Gympie due to wet weather.

Plantantions to be closed near Gympie due to wet weather.

HQPLANTATIONS has closed its coastal south east Queensland plantations due to recent heavy rainfall events and continuing forecast rainfall over the coming week.

Plantations in south east Queensland state forests and on HQPlantations freehold land are closed from today.

They include Tuan, Toolara, Wongi and Elliott River (as well as smaller pockets of plantations in these areas, sometimes under other State Forest names), Brooyar, Glastonbury, Marys Creek, Amamoor, Mitchell Creek, Imbil, Oakview, Jimmys Scrub, Jimna, Gallangowan and Elgin Vale.

Affected plantation areas include those around Beerburrum (including the Glasshouse Mountains and surrounding areas), Fraser Coast and the Mary Valley.

HQPlantations manages small spotted gum (Corymbia citriodora spp. variegata), western white gum (Eucalyptus argophloia) and Gympie messmate (Eucalyptus cloeziana) plantations on State Forests, freehold land, rented private land and a few remaining joint ventures. These hardwoods are popular for house framing and trusses, cladding, internal and external joinery and flooring, fencing, landscaping, retaining walls, boat building, external construction and utility poles as well as engineered wood products.

These plantations are closed to all public access until at least Wednesday 19 February, at which time a re-assessment of risks and road conditions will be undertaken.

Plantations in the Mary Valley may be assessed and reopened sooner.

All other plantations remain open at this stage, however, visitors are advised to proceed with caution and drive according to the conditions.

The status of the closures will be updated on HQPlantations website www.hqplantations.com.au/closures

HQPlantations is appealing to the public to respect these closures so that safe and responsible access to the plantations can be restored as soon as possible.

People are advised to refer to the Parks and Forests website www.parks.des.qld.gov.au for restrictions in relation to campgrounds managed by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service within these locations.

State and local government-managed roads through plantations remain open unless otherwise indicated by police or other signage.

Plantation forest closures fall under the Forestry Act 1959 and can be enforced by police, QPWS rangers and plantation officers. Fines for non-compliance currently range from $266 to $1,335.

Enquiries can be directed to information@hqplantations.com.au or the nearest HQPlantations office, phone numbers are available on the website or by calling Head Office on 3882 8240.