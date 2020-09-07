Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health worker dressed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at a hospital COVID-19 drive through testing clinic. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Health worker dressed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at a hospital COVID-19 drive through testing clinic. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Express drive-through COVID testing clinic to open in Gympie

ShelleyStrachan
7th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EXPRESS drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is opening at the Gympie Hospital on Tuesday, with access to the clinic via King Street.

Toddler airlifted from Rainbow Beach after being run over

The clinic will be open 8am-4pm, seven days a week, and a Queensland Health spokeswoman said yesterday it was being opened in response to the number of Gympie region residents wanting to be tested.

WINNER: Gympie’s most stylish trendsetter is revealed

Phone 1300 163 044 for a consultation and to register before you go there.

Queensland had two new cases of COVID-19 overnight and has a total of 1133 cases. So far six people have died of the disease in Queensland and 971,209 tests have been carried out.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you can visit:

  • Your local doctor

Before your appointment, please call ahead and tell them about your symptoms so they can prepare for your visit.

  • Fever clinic at Gympie Hospital as of Tuesday, September 8
  • QML Pathology on Exhibition Road phone 54836859, 8am-1pm Monday to Friday
  • Sullivan Nicolaides pathology service at 14 Mary Street, 8.30am-12.30pm Saturday only

Fever clinics are specialist clinics managed by Hospital and Health Services that assess people who may be infected with COVID-19. These clinics help to keep people who may be contagious away from other areas of hospitals and health centres. This helps to reduce the potential spread of the virus and keeps the emergency department available for emergencies.

Please be aware that during peak periods the wait times at our fever clinics could be a few hours. Please remember to social distance while you wait.

To find your closest COVID-19 testing location, view the below map, or contact your local hospital, or call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

gympie covid
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car fire takes hold of paddock

        Premium Content Car fire takes hold of paddock

        News Five fire crews battled to control a fire on a private property at Kybong yesterday:

        Renewable energy the way to revive economy, create jobs

        Premium Content Renewable energy the way to revive economy, create jobs

        News LETTER: Global coal prices are dropping, even BHP is selling off its coal mines

        Every stunning Gympie graduate from class of 2019

        Premium Content Every stunning Gympie graduate from class of 2019

        News LOOKING BACK: The graduates have celebrated a milestone in their lives with all...

        REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most haunted places

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most haunted places

        News Gympie has its fair share of paranormal activity all year round.