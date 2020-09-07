Express drive-through COVID testing clinic to open in Gympie

AN EXPRESS drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is opening at the Gympie Hospital on Tuesday, with access to the clinic via King Street.

Toddler airlifted from Rainbow Beach after being run over

The clinic will be open 8am-4pm, seven days a week, and a Queensland Health spokeswoman said yesterday it was being opened in response to the number of Gympie region residents wanting to be tested.

WINNER: Gympie’s most stylish trendsetter is revealed

Phone 1300 163 044 for a consultation and to register before you go there.

Queensland had two new cases of COVID-19 overnight and has a total of 1133 cases. So far six people have died of the disease in Queensland and 971,209 tests have been carried out.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you can visit:

Your local doctor

Before your appointment, please call ahead and tell them about your symptoms so they can prepare for your visit.

Fever clinic at Gympie Hospital as of Tuesday, September 8

QML Pathology on Exhibition Road phone 54836859, 8am-1pm Monday to Friday

Sullivan Nicolaides pathology service at 14 Mary Street, 8.30am-12.30pm Saturday only

Fever clinics are specialist clinics managed by Hospital and Health Services that assess people who may be infected with COVID-19. These clinics help to keep people who may be contagious away from other areas of hospitals and health centres. This helps to reduce the potential spread of the virus and keeps the emergency department available for emergencies.

Please be aware that during peak periods the wait times at our fever clinics could be a few hours. Please remember to social distance while you wait.

To find your closest COVID-19 testing location, view the below map, or contact your local hospital, or call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).