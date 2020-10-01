EXPOSED: The 32 Gympie drink drivers with the highest BAC

FROM LEFT: Liam Robert Paro (. 170) and Samuel Lawrenson Wilson (. 174) had two of the highest breath tests recorded in the region in the past two years. No conviction was recorded against either man.

EVERY fortnight the Gympie Magistrates Court deals with various numbers of drivers who have run afoul of the law, particularly due to drink or drug driving.

After each of these sittings, The Gympie Times names and shames those drivers as part of an ongoing effort to deter such offences.

Below is a list of the 32 highest readings heard in the court in recent sittings.

1. Ian Arthur Moore, 64, was more than five times the limit when he crashed his car in Channon Street with a blood-alcohol level of .261 on December 15 last year. He was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

2. Phillip Gerard Pocock blew .253 when he was tested by police after he crashed his car into a Gympie Regional Council vehicle at the Hilton Rd- Mt Pleasant Rd intersection at around 11:45am on May 16 last year. Pocock’s driver’s licence was banned for a year, and he also received 12 months’ probation.

3. Rachael Ann Smith faced the court last February after crashing her car on Hilton Rd on December 22, 2018. She was taken to Gympie Hospital and a blood test returned a reading of .252. She was fined $800 and banned from driving for 10 months.

4. Kevin James Flenady, 52, drove with a blood-alcohol content of .249 per cent in Reef Street, Gympie on November 17 last year. He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

5. Maryborough driver Joylene Mearander Ann Heath, 38, blew .243 after she was caught at a Caltex 24-hour service station on September 25 last year. She was fined $1200 and banned from driving for a year.

6. Paorahi Herbert Wetere, 32, blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit while unlicensed when he was stopped on Garrick St at nearly 3am on June 23 last year, registering a result of .237. Wetere was hit with a $1500 fine and banned from driving for 20 months in total.

7. Marcoola’s Kylie Jean Smith-Knight, 45, faced the Maroochydore Magistrates Court last February after blowing 0.215 at Gympie. Her licence was suspended for 14 months.

8. Taylor Joel Kerr, 27, was busted driving with a blood-alcohol level four times over the limit on June 16. Police conducted a random breath test on Kerr at Musgrave Street, Gympie, which showed a reading of 0.213. The court fined Kerr $900 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

9. Robert Scot Wilkinson, 42, told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he “f***** up” when pleading guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor on August 14. Wilkinson returned a breath test reading of .209 at Gunalda on that date. He was fined $900 and banned from driving for nine months.

10. Bevin Charles Coleman, 78, was fined $1000 and disqualified for 10 months last January after he drove into a Tin Can Bay house with a blood alcohol reading of .204 per cent.

11. Pamela Ann Vick, 45, appeared in the court last February registering a blood-alcohol content of .203 per cent when tested in North Deep Creek Rd after a single-vehicle crash on November 23, 2018. She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

12. Kevin Clifton John Taylor, 37, was charged with drink driving after being caught at almost four times the legal limit on June 20. Taylor blew .196 and was fined $1000 with a nine month driving ban.

13. Judy Marie McKenna, 58, blew .183 after crashing her Mitsubishi Pajero through road signs on the Rainbow Beach Rd/Tin Can Bay Rd intersection and rolled it into scrubland at Wallu on December 14. She was fined $800 and banned from driving for seven months.

14. Phillip Gregory Yule, 60, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he blew .181 at the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26. He was fined $1000 and banned from driving for nine months.

15. Laurie James Everitt, 33, was caught after “swerving all over the road” on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on July 12. A breath test showed Everitt had a reading of .179 at the time. He lost his licence for six months and copped a $900 fine with a conviction recorded.

16. Samuel Geoffery Welsh, 32, was spotted by police driving without headlights and blew .175 in Gympie on July 11. Welsh pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and was disqualified from driving for six months, on top of a $1000 fine.

17. Samuel Lawrenson Wilson drove himself to the police station while more than three times the limit on January 19, returning a breath test of .174 when police noticed he was glassy-eyed and slurring his speech. Wilson was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months but no conviction was recorded.

18. Cooloola Cove woman Janice Lyn Grantham was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months after crashing her car in her own street on November 9. Grantham pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of .173 per cent. No conviction was recorded.

19. Gregory Kenneth Delbridge, 62, of Southside, was fined $900 and disqualified for seven months in the court in January 2019. Delbridge had been caught driving at .171 per cent at Tingalpa while also unlicensed because of unpaid fines.

20. Lewis Leslie William Skipper, 20, was caught driving under the influence when he lost control of his car in the Mary Valley Showgrounds carpark following the inaugural Imbil Bull Bronc Barrels event on January 5 this year. Skipper blew .171 at that time, leading to a six-month disqualification and an $800 fine with no conviction recorded.

21. Professional boxer Liam Robert Paro, 24, was stopped by police on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on June 6, and returned a blood alcohol reading of .170 in a subsequent breath test. The boxer known as “The Prodigy” pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and was disqualified from driving for the next six months, on top of a $600 fine. No conviction was recorded.

22. Christine Frances Kakawa Te Patu pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after she was pulled over in Rolleston on February 7 and blew .168. Te Patu was fined $800 and disqualified from driving.

23. Ailsa Maureen Reid, 43, blew .167 on Brisbane Road at Gympie just before midnight on July 19 last year. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum six months.

24. Jason Craig Patterson blew .167 after first driving home and then attempting to take his four-month-old child and fiance on another drive at Mackay on April 26 last year. He was disqualified for six months and fined $1000.

25. Corey Brett Evans, 23, blew .165 on Teewah Beach on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 6 months and fined $1000. No conviction was recorded.

26. Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 on Cliff Jones Rd at Curra on June 7 last year. She copped a six-month driving ban and an $800 fine but no conviction was recorded.

27. Adam Michael Munro, 23, from Innes Park, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd on February 10 last year at 1:02am. He blew .164 afterwards, leading to a $500 fine and a six month driving ban.

28. Adam Ray Thiselton, 36, of Southside, who was fined $900 and disqualified for six months when he appeared in court in January last year for driving at .163.

29. Madeline Rose Gabbert, 23, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol after she blew .161 on Hyne St, Gympie on July 18. Gabbert was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months, but no conviction was recorded.

30. Jack Nicholas Cheers 25, was fined $700 and disqualified for six months after pleading guilty to driving on Inskip Point Road on October 6 last year with a BAC of .160.

31. Bodie Allan Arthur Newcombe, 24, returned a breath test reading of .159 when he was stopped by Tin Can Bay police just before 6pm on January 25, 10 days after his licence had expired. He was banned from driving for seven months in total and fined $900, but no conviction was recorded.

32. Adam Lester Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor after he blew .158 on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on May 27. Because of a previous traffic offence in Murgon, Brown was disqualified from driving for a mandatory minimum six months on top of a $700 fine.