EXPOSED: 13 Gympie drivers busted with meth in their system

13 Gympie drivers have been caught driving either under the influence of meth, or having the drug present in their saliva in recent times.Â They include John Allan Black (left), Raymond Steven Summers (top right) and Jem Amber Stone.

Drivers caught with meth in their system were not charged with driving under the influence of the drug, but purely for having it in their saliva at the time they were tested.

Here’s a look at the full list:

Shotgun killer jailed after driving rampage ends in Gympie

A CONVICTED killer who was given parole in 2019 for threatening two men with loaded pistols, lighting 11 fires and evading police was given another three years in jail for another terrifying rampage that ended in Gympie.

John Allan Black served 12 years for the shooting manslaughter of a Mt Isa man.

John Allan Black, 45, repeatedly evaded police and drove on the wrong side of the road on a meth-addled getaway that ended when he crashed on a dead-end road in Gympie last September.

Black appeared via videolink in the Gympie District Court last December, pleading guilty to two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle with prior convictions and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected with prior convictions as well as nine summary offences.

Black was given a cumulative three-year head sentence, and will be eligible for parole on May 26.

Grieving Gympie widow’s drug problem leads to driving ban

A GRIEVING widow who lost her husband in April this year has drawn the sympathy of Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan, but will still be off the road for the next seven months.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Jem Amber Stone, 59, admitted to police she had taken the drug ice about a week before she was pulled over on Excelsior Rd in the early hours of January 19 last year.

Stone pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to provide a specimen of saliva, failing to comply with licence restrictions and driving with a relevant drug in her saliva, but told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she had been doing it tough in recent times.

Stone was fined $500 and banned from driving for a total of seven months, but no conviction was recorded against her.

Dad drove with meth in saliva, but he’s ‘not a drug user’

Magistrate Callaghan told a 44-year-old father who was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his saliva that smoking meth was “not a good look” for somebody his age.

Bradley Ely Allen pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva in September and was fined $200, and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gympie motorcyclist had meth in his system when he crashed

A GYMPIE man who had meth and other drugs in his system when he crashed his motorbike while unlicensed had nothing to say to the offences from behind bars.

James Scott Hayes appeared via videolink in the Gympie Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to a charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system at Victory Heights on May 25.

He was given a total driving ban of four months.

MORE METH DRIVERS WHO FACED THE COURT

– Ryleigh William Aristide Gibbon, 27, had cannabis residue, MDMA and meth in his saliva when he was stopped on Kurrawa Dr, Rainbow Beach on December 31 last year. Gibbon was fined $200 and banned from driving for six months due to two past traffic offences.

– A 40-year-old man, who could not be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva while unlicensed or on a provisional licence among other offences in the court last October. The man was banned from driving for 12 months.

– Jennifer Maree Orwin was caught driving with meth and marijuana in her saliva but said in court she had given up drugs after suffering two heart attacks since last April. She pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in her saliva, was banned from driving for one month and fined $150.

– Nathan Wade Croker, 33, was caught with traces of meth and marijuana in his saliva, despite claiming not to be a meth user. Last July he was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

– Cody Wade Wark, 22, tested positive for meth and cannabis in his system when he was stopped by police on August 5 last year. He was fined $200 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

– Raymond Steven Summers, 23, drove on Cootharaba Rd in Gympie on October 27 with methamphetamine in his system. He was fined $250 and his licence was disqualified for 3 months.

– Carlee Jean Porter, 32, had meth and cannabis residue in her saliva when she was caught driving without a licence at Gympie on August 29. She was fined $300 and banned from driving for four months in total, with no conviction recorded.

– Jack Raets McFadyen, 26, had meth and cannabis residue in his saliva when he was caught at Southside on March 17. He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

– Lewis Bellerby, 36, had meth and cannabis residue in his saliva after being stopped while on a provisional licence in Gympie on June 14. Bellerby was given the mandatory minimum three-month driving ban and a $200 fine.