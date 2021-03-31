EXPOSED: 11 men behaving badly in the Gympie region

These Gympie men have felt the long arm of the law in recent months.

Over the last few months, Gympie Magistrates Court has dealt with a range of women and men breaking the law.

From a hoon caught doing a burnout in the CBD on Christmas morning to a drunk teen smashing Pizza Hut windows in search of a snack, here are 11 Gympie men who have paid the price for their actions in the courts in recent months.

1. Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

Kaiden Stewart James Warner was drinking in the early hours of January 10 when he started walking around Gympie‘s streets looking for a snack.

Kaiden Warner

His first victim was Pizza Hut Gympie, where at 2am he tried to pull open the locked door a few times before kicking in one of the window panels and smashing the glass.

He was fined $400 and was ordered to pay $2250 in restitution for shattering the Pizza Hut window. No conviction was recorded.

2. Gympie region fraudster spends up after pub find

Downsfield man Craig Ian Jones was at the Empire Hotel in Mary Street on a late January evening when he came across a red wallet on the ground.

Instead of turning it in, the 49-year-old used the debit card inside to go on a $463 spending spree of booze, tobacco and groceries at Gympie shopping centres, which ultimately ended in court.

Jones would later plead guilty to seven counts of fraud.

Magistrate Graham Hillan handed him a nine month jail sentence, with a parole release date of 21 June, and ordered him to pay $400 restitution.

3. Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

A Gympie region man copped a huge fine after he was caught driving under the influence twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach.

The 55-year-old faced the Gympie Magistrates Court and entered guilty pleas for two charges of driving under the influence of liquor (blood alcohol over .150), the first of which occurring on 22 February and the second on 2 March.

The man was fined a total of $2200 and banned from driving for a year.

4. Mary St basher gets caught driving drunk in Gympie CBD

One of the men involved in a drunken street fight outside a Mary St pub that left another in an induced coma has ran afoul of the law in the Gympie CBD once again earlier this year.

Joshua Beau Searle.

Joshua Beau Searle, 23, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this month after he was caught behind the wheel in the main street on the night of 20 February, while on parole for previous offending.

Searle pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit (a blood-alcohol reading between .100 and .150), failing to comply with a condition of his driver’s licence and failing to ensure each passenger aged 16 or older in his car was fitted with an approved seat belt.



Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Searle’s offending “beggars belief”, banning him from driving for 6 months and ordering him to pay a $1200 fine.

5. Drunk neighbour chased Rainbow Beach women

Police were called to a disturbance in a Rainbow Beach unit block earlier this year, after a heavily drunk 33-year-old man cornered one of his neighbours and chased another down the driveway.

Jason Patterson

Patterson was later breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.295, nearly six times the legal limit.



Jason Patterson pleaded guilty this month to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined him $600 and no conviction was recorded.

6. Twins fined after violent Gympie pub outburst

Two 27-year-0ld Gympie brothers faced court after a violent outburst over whether a woman should have her dog inside the Queenslander Hotel.

The Jeremy twins (top left and middle left).

Simon Geoffrey Jeremy and Cory Douglas Jeremy were drinking at the Mary Street pub at 12:20am on February 21, when they got into an argument with a woman who had her dog inside.

The twins were asked to leave by a security guard due to the disturbance but they refused and became aggressive, saying they wouldn't leave until the dog owner did.

Cory Jeremy then pushed the security guard into a wooden fence, knocking it down completely.

Appearing together in the Gympie court, Cory Jeremy pleaded guilty to behaving in a disorderly manner, failing to leave and stealing two bar mats, while Simon Jeremy pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance and failing to leave.



Mr Fowler fined Cory Jeremy $400 and did not record a conviction against him, while Simon was fined $250 and convictions were recorded due to his history.

7. Teen attacked dad, threatened to choke him to steal gun

An Upper Glastonbury teenager was placed on probation after a court heard he took his father‘s gun using force and violent threats.

It was in the afternoon of March 5 when Adam Edward Carr decided he wanted to go pig hunting.

Carr became aggressive towards his father, dragging him towards a gun safe in the living room.

Carr then held his father from behind and pushed his head into the safe, saying, “Open the f. king safe or I‘ll choke you.”

Carr faced the court last month and pleaded guilty to possessing a Category H weapon.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Carr was “very lucky” police didn’t also charge him with assault and stealing.



Magistrate Callaghan placed Carr on 12 months’ probation, with no conviction recorded due to his young age.

8. Alcoholic in need of a drink stole goon from Gympie bottle-o

In a desperate endeavour to get his alcohol fix, a Gympie man has faced court for stealing two items from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.

Clifford Heading

Clifford Benjamin Heading, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence in court and said he was “very regretful for that day”.

Magistrate Callaghan fined him $250 and didn’t record a conviction.

9. Drunk Christmas hoon caught doing burnout in Gympie CBD

A Christmas morning hoon caught doing a burnout outside a Gympie CBD pub while nearly three times the legal limit has been taken off the road for six months.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was caught doing a burnout in the Gympie CBD while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit on Christmas morning.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court in January after police spotted him doing a burnout near the Queenslander Hotel “just after midnight” on Christmas morning last year.

Layfield Patience pleaded guilty to one charge each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and wilfully driving a vehicle that made unnecessary noise. He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

10. Drunk driver asleep at wheel in middle of Mary Valley Hwy

A McIntosh Creek man who fell asleep behind the wheel in the middle of the Mary Valley Highway and then drove off when police approached him narrowly avoided jail time.

Max McNaught was found by police slumped over the wheel of his ute on the night of December 5, 2020.

He finally opened his doors after police threatened to smash his window in, and later recorded a BAC reading of .142.

Max McNaught

In court McNaught pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.



McNaught was banned from driving for nine months, sentenced to four months’ jail wholly suspended for a year and put on probation.

11. 28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

A 28-year-old Gympie man’s decision to drive while heavily drunk cost him dearly when he wrote off his $14,000 Mazda MX5 by crashing it into a tree.

Joshua Dylan Schiffke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court

Joshua Dylan Schiffke returned a blood alcohol reading of .225 after the crash, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court in January.

Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.

