Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
Crime

Explosives found as street closed off

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A northern Gold Coast street has been closed off for a Border Force operation, with reports explosives have been found.

Queensland police have this afternoon sealed off Warrie Close at Paradise Point.

A spokesperson from the ABF has confirmed the "operational activity" at a residential property, and said it was working with assistance from Queensland Police.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are reports explosives have been found in a police raid on the property.

More to come

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

More Stories

border force editors picks explosives street closure

Top Stories

    Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    premium_icon Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    News Gympie's St Patrick's College boys combined with St Mary's College Maryborough have secured a place in Friday's grand final in Bundaberg.

    Gympie CBD traffic lights back on after unexplained outage

    premium_icon Gympie CBD traffic lights back on after unexplained outage

    News The lights have reportedly been out of action since before midday.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    premium_icon 'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    Offbeat Vehicle has been taking up a valuable parking space for weeks