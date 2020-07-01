‘Explosive' encounter with yowie terrifies researcher

Possible yowie evidence David Taylor has come across on the Sunshine Coast.

Possible yowie evidence David Taylor has come across on the Sunshine Coast.

LURKING in Sunshine Coast bushland are legendary creatures according to researchers who are determined to prove the existence of an Australian bigfoot.

Reported yowie sightings have increased in the region as Coast social media users share their eerie experiences to Facebook group Exists.

Group admin David Taylor has no shortage of possible yowie evidence, after his first run-in with the beast sparked a dedication to research.

WHAT IS A YOWIE?

With roots in Aboriginal oral history, a yowie is a creature of the Outback according to Australian folklore

Yowies are often described as hairy and apelike, similar to the American bigfoot

As stated by Australian Yowie Research, the first official reported sighting was in 1790

The Coast resident was exploring Dularcha National Park when the "mind-blowing" encounter triggered his fight or flight instinct.

"Nothing had ever happened like what happened that day," Mr Taylor said.

"I'm the type of person where unless I've seen one, I won't believe it, but I also won't call anyone a liar."

As Mr Taylor was walking through the Coast hinterland, he said a powerful impulse made him turn towards the trees.

"I looked to my left, and there it was," he said.

"It looked like a monkey, but it had human characteristics about it.

"The adrenaline that went through me was just explosive. I just wanted to get out of there as quick as I could."

Footprints Mr Taylor believes belonged to a yowie during research on the Coast.

Goosebumps immediately spread across Mr Taylor's skin, while the blood drained from his face left him as "white as a ghost".

"Everybody goes through some stage in their life where something will happen to them and that fight or flight will kick in," he said.

"To this today, I've never experienced it as strong as that. It was just so powerful.

"I could tell you now, if I had wings, I would've flown out of there in a blink of an eye."

Although Mr Taylor said the experience could have been fatal, he then joined several Australian researchers who are confident yowies exist.

"Since then, curiosity killed the cat," he said.

"I started researching them and for a period of about five years, I was out researching every day for hours, basically."

A possible yowie sighting from Mr Taylor.

From abnormally large footprints to deafening growls, Mr Taylor said he had come across corroborated evidence that pointed to the existence of the creature.

"Over the years I've had rocks thrown at me, I've had bruises left on my chest from rocks hitting me," he said.

"And the howls, the growls … nothing makes you feel more alive than when you're out researching, and you hear one of the males growl at you.

"It really makes you feel alive and really makes you appreciate life."

Mr Taylor said the number one question asked by sceptics was why no clear photos or videos had been shared by researchers.

"There is a quite simple answer to that which I strongly believe," he said.

"We're brought up in a society where they don't exist, so when you're out in the field, and until you experience that fight or flight feeling, you really can't picture what you go through.

Another possible yowie sighting Mr Taylor had come across on the Coast.

"While this is going on in your system, your body is also trying to grab a camera to take a photo, and you're shaking and want to get out of there.

"That's why it happens."

While Mr Taylor is conscious not to force anyone to believe in yowies, he said his goal was to educate the public about the creature.

"When someone comes out in the field with me, I'm not out there to change their mind, I'm not out there to try and coax them to believe these things are real," he said.

"So my biggest thing is not to hunt or to kill them, but to try to keep them safe and hopefully one day, once it is confirmed they are real, people can live knowing they're there without hurting them."

But to those who do question the existence of yowies, Mr Taylor had one thing to say.

"Come out with me for a week and see what your thoughts are after that," he said.