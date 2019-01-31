Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whareheepa Te Amo, 62, fell to his death in July 2014 while installing roofing at a Sunshine Coast worksite.
Whareheepa Te Amo, 62, fell to his death in July 2014 while installing roofing at a Sunshine Coast worksite.
Crime

Harness placed next to dead tradie's body to deceive

Chloe Lyons
by
31st Jan 2019 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE contractor who hired a roofer who died at a Lake McDonald worksite has admitted to laying a harness next to the man's dying body to hide the fact he wasn't wearing one.

The first witness in the reckless conduct trial against brothers Gary and Peter Lavin and their respective companies, Michael Pairama, admitted to the fabrication in Maroochydore District Court on the second day of trial.

Whareheepa Te Amo, 62, fell to his death in July 2014 while installing roofing at the worksite.

Mr Pairama was hired by Gary Lavin's company Multi-Run Roofing to install roofing on an industrial shed. Peter Lavin's company, Lavin Constructions, was the primary builder at the site.

During the first day of the trial, Mr Pairama told the court no edge protection had been installed on the building, so the roofers - including Mr Te Amo - instead used scissor lifts as a barrier.

Mr Pairama said at one point the scissor lift couldn't be used due to holes in the ground which had been dug for drainage, so Mr Te Amo put on a safety harness.

He further said before Mr Te Amo fell, he had taken off his harness to speak with him before he lost his footing in a gutter.

After being pressed by defence barrister Laura Reece, acting for Gary Lavin, Mr Pairama admitted he told a police officer at the scene that he removed a harness from Mr Te Amo's body after he fell.

"I'm suggesting the reason you told the police these things was to hide that he wasn't wearing a harness," Ms Reece questioned.

"Yes," Mr Pairama replied.

In his opening statement yesterday, prosecutor Michael Copley told the court the trial wasn't about who caused Mr Te Amo's death, rather "the identity of a person with a health and safety obligation that engages in conduct which exposes someone to a risk of death or serious injury."

More to come.

editors picks gary lavin maroochydore district court peter lavin whareheepa te amo
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    premium_icon Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    Crime A DNA bungle has led to a review of more than 100 cases, police say

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    News That little boy just kept pleading: 'please don't let me die'

    Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    premium_icon Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    News A Gympie region bridge will undergo major restructure in April.

    Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    premium_icon Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    News Planning is underway to ensure the project is shovel-ready for 2021.