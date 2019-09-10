Menu
Firefighters have been working overnight at the scene of an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki.
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about fire warning levels

Carlie Walker
by
10th Sep 2019 11:38 AM

AS MORE than 70 bushfires rage across Queensland, the community is being reminded of the need to take urgent action if their home is threatened by a blaze.

The warning levels offer a series of directions for each situation.

There are five different warning levels, according to the Queensland Rural Fire Service website, providing instructions regarding what to do in the event of an emergency.

Information: A fire or other emergency has started in the area however it has not reached the level required for an official warning.

Notification: A fire or other emergency has started in the area but it does not pose an immediate threat. Smoke may affect surrounding areas.

Advice: There is no immediate threat but you need to stay informed in case the situation changes.

Watch and act: There is a heightened level of threat, you need to be aware of your situation and take action to be prepared and protect yourself and your family.

Emergency warning: You are in danger and need to take immediate action recommended by the fire service.

The website that gives directions regarding what to do in a fire.
An interaction map on the Rural Fire Service website gives constant updates on the status of fires across the state.

To find out more, click here.

