EXPLAINED: Why Tin Can Bay's Seafood Festival was cancelled

This year's Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival has been cancelled. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

ONE of Tin Can Bay's most iconic events will not go ahead this year after a shock Chamber of Commerce announcement.

The annual Seafood Festival, run by the Chamber of Commerce and held every September on the foreshore, was cancelled last week after lengthy committee meetings.

The Festival's Facebook page broke the unfortunate news to devastated locals, who reacted with a mixture of support and criticism for the decision.

DISAPPOINTING OUTCOME: Local fisherman and seafood festival stalwart Joe McLeod with new Chamber of Commerce president Jess Milne at the Tin Can Bay foreshore after the Chamber of Commerce announced this year's Seafood Festival will not go ahead. Teah Mallo

New Chamber of Commerce president Jess Milne described the event as "a draw card each September with the lure of seafood culinary delights” and said the committee had been forced to "facilitate a difficult decision”.

"It basically came down to a limited time frame and unworkable budget,” Ms Milne said.

"An event of this scale requires a full 12 months planning, however changes to the management committee left only four months to organise with no secured funding.

"Enthusiasm could not overcome the reality of budget issues and unachievable workload, therefore the saddening decision was made to cancel.

"It is a loss to this community that an event that's been held for over two decades will not be held this year, however like many not-for-profit organisations members family and work commitments supersede volunteer roles.”

Ms Milne, who only stepped into the presidential role a month ago, said "to just slap something together this year would be an insult to the hard work of previous co-ordinators and a disappointment for those that attend”.

"We are looking into event options, including a new fresh approach next year as Tin Can Bay and Cooloola have an abundance of fantastic features to showcase.”

Division 1 councillor and former Chamber of Commerce president Mark McDonald lamented the "disappointing” outcome.

"I'm sad for our community and for all the people who have worked so hard on this festival over the years,” he said.

"It's disappointing, but it's a reflection of the times in which we don't have enough people to help run our major events.

"These are testing times, but there will still be much to offer in Tin Can Bay this September.

"Businesses and their owners will be very keen to accommodate our visitors.

"Some good can come out of this.”

Ms Milne echoed Cr McDonald's sentiment and pointed to another upcoming event for the community to embrace.

"The annual Tin Can Bay Chamber Charity Dinner is on (August 18) at the Cooloola Coast Community Complex,” she said.

"A fabulous feed coupled with an awesome auction will make for a fantastic evening raising funds for youth organisations.”

Email tcbchamberofcommerce@gmail.com for more information on the dinner.