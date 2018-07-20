Explained: What caused the red sunset?

UNLESS you were inside all day and never looked outside a window, you would have seen the stunning red-tinged sunset soaking our skies.

The already picture perfect Sunshine Coast was a different shade late yesterday and this morning due to smoke in the area.

Planned burns in the Coast, Gympie, Cooloola regions caused the colour change, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

"It just only caused by quite a bit of smoke in the region," a spokesman said.

"Local fireys burning off."

The weatherman dismissed any speculation about any sort of phenomenon or that a southeast Queensland dust storm was to blame.

Social media claimed gusty winds could whip up dust storms late yesterday and today.

Sunset: Higgins Storm Chasers on why the sun was red last night?

With a look to the weekend ahead, BOM are predicting a warmer weekend than average.

"The weekend will be fine, there is a trough system to our west which could see a shower or two about the place," the spokesman said.

"It will be a bit warmer with maximum temps of 23C at Maroochydore.

"An overnight trough with cool, dry westerly winds will see cooler temps next week though."

Frost is still expected for the hinterland suburbs but it won't be as bad as last week's chilling degrees.