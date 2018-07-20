Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The stunning sunset yesterday at Sippy Downs.
The stunning sunset yesterday at Sippy Downs. Terry Walsh
Weather

Explained: What caused the red sunset?

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Jul 2018 9:19 AM

UNLESS you were inside all day and never looked outside a window, you would have seen the stunning red-tinged sunset soaking our skies.

The already picture perfect Sunshine Coast was a different shade late yesterday and this morning due to smoke in the area.

Planned burns in the Coast, Gympie, Cooloola regions caused the colour change, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

"It just only caused by quite a bit of smoke in the region," a spokesman said.

"Local fireys burning off."

The weatherman dismissed any speculation about any sort of phenomenon or that a southeast Queensland dust storm was to blame.

Social media claimed gusty winds could whip up dust storms late yesterday and today.

 

With a look to the weekend ahead, BOM are predicting a warmer weekend than average.

"The weekend will be fine, there is a trough system to our west which could see a shower or two about the place," the spokesman said.

"It will be a bit warmer with maximum temps of 23C at Maroochydore.

"An overnight trough with cool, dry westerly winds will see cooler temps next week though."

Frost is still expected for the hinterland suburbs but it won't be as bad as last week's chilling degrees.

bureau of meteorology sunset sunshine coast sunshine coast weather weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ratepayer group demand full and independent Rattler review

    premium_icon Ratepayer group demand full and independent Rattler review

    News LETTER: With the Rattler blowout the ratepayer contribution is now around $10 million. How is the council going to fund this cost?

    • 20th Jul 2018 11:21 AM
    'Never seen anything like it': Unexplained Cooloola sighting

    'Never seen anything like it': Unexplained Cooloola sighting

    News Silent, bright moving 'Canopy of lights' hovers over Rainbow Beach

    • 20th Jul 2018 11:12 AM
    The silly reason 850 homes lost power near Gympie last night

    premium_icon The silly reason 850 homes lost power near Gympie last night

    News A FALLEN tree resulted in almost 900 homes to be without power.

    Man downs bottle of bourbon at Inskip, drives four times the limit

    premium_icon Man downs bottle of bourbon at Inskip, drives four times the...

    News From four times limit to a fraction over, drink drivers front court

    Local Partners