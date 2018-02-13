Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

EXPLAINED: What are those little orange flags all over town?

The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present.
The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present. Crystal Jones
Frances Klein
by

THEY'RE eye-catching and growing by the numbers - but just what are the little orange flags popping up all over town?

They may have you perplexed but they play a very important role.

'Tiger tails' are a crucial safety measure that highlights power lines during times of construction.

Energex spokesman Danny Donald said councils and businesses request them to be attached to lines where high-rise construction is going to be carried.

Orange safety flags in the top end of Mary St, Gympie.
Orange safety flags in the top end of Mary St, Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"It is an issue that occurs quite regularly - that people hauling high loads or using excavation equipment can hit overhead power lines or hit underground cables,” Mr Donald said.

"It can certainly save a life,” he said.

He said the orange safety flags help overhead, but when using machinery in the ground, operators should 'dial before they dig' by calling 1100 to check the placement of underground cables.

Topics:  dial before you dig energex gympie orange flags

Gympie Times
Pensioners prepare to fight plans to scrap the Go Card

Pensioners prepare to fight plans to scrap the Go Card

If this "proposal” and I use the word loosely, goes ahead, I believe it's one of the most ridiculous ideas I have ever heard: Pensioners league

LNP brings up 95-year-old pain in Speaker debate

Former treasurer Curtis Pitt has been elected Speaker of the House at Queensland Parliament.

Queensland Parliament votes on new Speaker

Massive swell may be one for the ages

Sunshine Coast Surf photographer Will Aguiar took took some craking photos of the swell on Sunday. Bigger surf is expected to hit the coast later in th eweek.Wil Aguiar/Surfinfocus

Surfers gear up for super swell

Gympie Mum calls for more help for students 'between worlds'

SCHOOL SUPPORT: Stacey Lowe says there needs to be more support for children like her son Jack, whose autism has made the present system a challenge.

Special needs students being left in a grey zone by system.

Local Partners