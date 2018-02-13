EXPLAINED: What are those little orange flags all over town?

The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present.

THEY'RE eye-catching and growing by the numbers - but just what are the little orange flags popping up all over town?

They may have you perplexed but they play a very important role.

'Tiger tails' are a crucial safety measure that highlights power lines during times of construction.

Energex spokesman Danny Donald said councils and businesses request them to be attached to lines where high-rise construction is going to be carried.

"It is an issue that occurs quite regularly - that people hauling high loads or using excavation equipment can hit overhead power lines or hit underground cables,” Mr Donald said.

"It can certainly save a life,” he said.

He said the orange safety flags help overhead, but when using machinery in the ground, operators should 'dial before they dig' by calling 1100 to check the placement of underground cables.