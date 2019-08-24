Menu
SURFS UP: Rough surf at Sunshine Beach in July. Picture: John McCutcheon
EXPLAINED: How ‘powerful’ swell will impact weekend

Felicity Ripper
23rd Aug 2019 11:11 AM
AS A hazardous surf warning has extended to the Coast, a forecaster has explained how beaches will be impacted this weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the impact of a low pressure system, headed to New Zealand, will be seen today on exposed beaches.

Waves of up to 5m offshore and 20 knot winds will have the greatest impact at Sunshine Beach, Noosa North Shore and Double Island Point.

"It's a really powerful southerly swell so it could be quite dangerous on some beaches," Mr Clark said.

"North facing beaches like Noosa and Mooloolaba won't be getting as much of that swell and they'll be quite nice over the weekend."

Swell on the open beaches is expected to grow to between 2.5m and 4m tomorrow and 2m to 3m on Sunday.

Mr Clark said the surf at north-facing beaches would be quite clean in comparison to choppy swell on the open beaches.

As a high pressure system develops over the weekend the temperature is forecasted to increase.

On Sunday the temperature is expected to reach 25C.

