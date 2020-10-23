Experts reveal key to finding rental on Sunshine Coast

Real estate agents have offered expert advice for hopeful tenants who wish to secure a rental in the Sunshine Coast’s impossibly tight market.

Real estate agents have offered expert advice for hopeful tenants who wish to secure a rental in the Sunshine Coast’s impossibly tight market. iStock

Sunshine Coast's real estate agents say it's the tightest rental market in a generation with some hopeful tenants being knocked back despite offering to pay six months in advance.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said in August that the rental market was the tightest conditions since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

To help renters get a foot in the door, the Sunshine Coast Daily has called in three Coast agents to paint a picture of the market and tips for tenants to give them the best possible shot.

All three agents the Daily asked said the zero vacancies were wide spread throughout the region.

Maroochydore-based agent and principal of Blue Moon Property, Justin Voss, said he had never seen a zero vacancy rate in 31 years in the game.

Mr Voss said tenants offering more than the asking price wasn't even enough.

"My advice to tenants is to convince the agent that you will look after the property like it's your own," Mr Voss said.

"The thing the owner cares about is that the property is taken care of.

"So convince the agent you're a good tenant and be fully prepared with your CV and references."

Peter Chant from Ray White Nambour said preparation and having all required details ready and filled out could help fast track the process.

Mr Chant said no tenant wanted to keep the agent waiting.

"The number one for me is to keep your application as neat and tidy as possible and to build that relationship up with the agent," Mr Chant said.

"Don't limit yourself to a suburb or postcode, change your expectations if need be.

"Maybe don't try to be within walking distance of the school your kids go to, be willing to do a 15 minute drive instead.

"It's really tough out there, so be easily accessible and easy to work with.

"I look at it like going on a first date, you need to impress so there's a second."

Remax First Caloundra principal Karl Rademeyer said he knew of instances on the Coast where more than a dozen people were all competing for a rental.

Mr Rademeyer's advice was for tenants to be willing to offer the full amount or more and to be willing to pay money in advance.

He said he knew of tenants paying six months' rent in advance.

"Be watching online everyday and if you see something jump on it straight away," Mr Rademeyer said.

"Look every couple of hours.

"Make sure your applications are all complete, so that you don't waste any time."

Mr Rademeyer said the tight market was a "new phenomenon" that he predicted, based off a gut feeling, that it would not let up before Christmas.