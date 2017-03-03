32°
Experts predict record macadamia crop

Rowan Schindler
| 3rd Mar 2017 10:47 AM
CASH CROP: James Thomas believes the macadamia industry is moving forward in leaps and bounds.
CASH CROP: James Thomas believes the macadamia industry is moving forward in leaps and bounds.

MACADAMIA farmers around Gympie are looking forward to cashing in on this year's crop, as those within the industry predict a record high crop yield and a high price per kilogram.

According to the Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) the yield is forecast to reach 54,000 tonnes in-shell at 10% moisture (50,500 tonnes at 3.5% moisture) - representing a fourth consecutive year of steady growth for the industry.

According to the AMS, Australian production has steadily grown since 2014 when it was 43,600 at 10% moisture (40,700 at 3.5% moisture).

This year's crop is expected to be 4 per cent higher than the record 2016 crop, with the Bundaberg and Northern Rivers growing regions predicted to increase production despite dry growing conditions.

Production in South East Queensland may fall slightly, with some non-irrigated orchards affected by the dry conditions.

CASH CROP: A record yield is expected for this year&#39;s macadamia harvest.
CASH CROP: A record yield is expected for this year's macadamia harvest.

Local macadamia farmer James Thomas runs Falkirk Farm on Widgee Creek, and is a recent macadamia convert.

"We bought it almost four years ago, we farm 10,000 trees here, ranging from 30-year-old trees down to 18-year-old, and we have multiple varieties.

"On a financial aspect when we were looking for others farms, we were cotton growers, and the figures made sense for us to farm macadamias over the other crops that we wanted to,” he said.

Mr Thomas said the industry has moved forward in leaps and bounds.

"The industry seemed to be really starting to step up and forward in its innovations and it just seems to be a good industry to be apart of.

"We've got about 20 per cent of the orchard which needs picking up and we've got good advisors helping us with that and also improving the tree health.

"We've lifted our yields since we've been here, about 40% already, and we hope to over double them from where we started.

CASH CROP: Falkirk Farm owner James Thomas is thrilled with the sustained growth of the macadamia industry.
CASH CROP: Falkirk Farm owner James Thomas is thrilled with the sustained growth of the macadamia industry.

Mr Thomas hopes to be amongst the top level growers and take advantage of high demand, particularly from overseas.

"Ultimately the demand is higher and we are seeing that in the reflection of price - the price is going up and its gone up a lot since we've come into the industry.

"First year we came, it was $3.80, then we saw $4.50 a kilo, $5.20 a kilo, this year it's upwards towards $5.30-$5.40 a kilo,” he said.

Australian Macadamia Society Chief Executive Officer Jolyon Burnett attributes the continued growth to the sustained investment into orchards by Australian macadamia growers over the last four to five years.

He said the growth in supply is commensurate with the continued strong growth in demand for Australian-grown macadamias.

"The Australian industry will continue to be a consistent reliable supplier into the future due to this investment and plans for further orchard expansion in many regions," Mr Burnett said.

"We are seeing the results of continued investment by growers into industry-wide productivity practices like Integrated Orchard Management, which leads to better soil and tree health and higher yields," Mr Burnett said.

Mr Burnett said substantial new plantings and the establishment of several large new orchards, many in new growing areas, stand the industry in good stead for the future.

"These orchards will come into full production approximately seven years after planting," Mr Burnett said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crop farming gympie macadamia record yield rural

