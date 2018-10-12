Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANGEROUS SHOT: Yesterday's storm destroyed properties and wreaked havoc across the Gympie region.
DANGEROUS SHOT: Yesterday's storm destroyed properties and wreaked havoc across the Gympie region.
News

Expert reveals: Why yesterday's supercell was so destructive

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Oct 2018 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A METEREOLOGIST has explained the reason behind the supercell that tore through South-east Queensland yesterday afternoon.

Weatherwatch expert Anthony Cornelius said multiple supercells tracked across the Darling Downs and Wide Bay Burnett district producing destructive winds, tennis sized hail and even tornados.

A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday.
A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday. Anthony Cornelius

"Yesterday was a very significant "ridge cradled trough” set-up, these are the most volatile storm set-ups in Queensland hands down,” Mr Cornelius said.

"Whenever these set-ups occur they nearly always produce destructive supercells. There are two big factors these set-ups generate.

A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday.
A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday. Anthony Cornelius

"Increased instability from the introduction of low level moisture mixing in with the hotter air ahead of the change (note most storms develop behind the southeast change in these set-ups which is different to most other storm set-ups).

"Increased shear from the strong E to NE winds (the trough that is cradled by the ridge tilts the winds E to NE, even though the airmass is coming from the SE, this enhances low level shear).

A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday.
A map explaining what caused the supercell to form that tore through the Gympie region yesterday. Anthony Cornelius

"The increased instability allows for large thunderstorms to develop. The increased wind shear allows for thunderstorms to become organised and develop into supercells which are more likely to be destructive.”

anthony cornelius explanation gympie metereologist qld weather tansey weather expert weather watch
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Caravan home owners devastated by storm

    premium_icon Caravan home owners devastated by storm

    News Gympie caravan owner: 'It's the worst I've ever seen in my 41 years'

    Reinforcements called for massive Gympie clean-up

    premium_icon Reinforcements called for massive Gympie clean-up

    News Reinforcements have been called in to assist with the clean-up.

    TORNADO: Gympie storm 'like nothing I've ever seen before'

    premium_icon TORNADO: Gympie storm 'like nothing I've ever seen before'

    News "It was like War of the Worlds, it was so close to me."

    Weather to cause headaches for anglers on the weekend

    Weather to cause headaches for anglers on the weekend

    News Signs of promise on the horizon

    • 12th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners