Expert responds to recent fatal shark attack

Kate Willson says it's time to remove the stigma around sharks. Photo Patrick Woods.

AN EXPERT at a major Sunshine Coast aquarium has set the record straight when it comes to the danger of sharks in the region's waters.

Sea Life Sunshine Coast displays curator Kate Willson said the recent shark attack in Esperance didn't reflect the behaviour of the creatures on the Coast.

"Obviously we've all heard what happened … that's a different story and was a big shark," she said.

"But most sharks aren't man-eaters, they don't want humans. We don't taste good.

"Most of the time they're much more afraid of us than we are of them."

Shark sightings are uncommon on the Coast, Ms Willson said, and great whites are the least likely to be spotted.

"We don't get them (great whites) up here much at all. The main time of year we get them is when the humpback whales are migrating," she said.

"Most of the time, you're never, ever going to see them while swimming, but if you do, it's a good idea to get out of the water so it's safer for all."

If someone was to come into contact with a shark on the Coast, Ms Willson urged them to act responsibly.

"You hear these stories of fisherman or divers touching the back of their tails and spooking them, and then they wonder why they get bitten," she said.

"They look big and scary, but most of them are just puppy dogs.

"Most of them are quite timid. They don't want to be around humans.

"A hands-off approach is the best approach when it comes to shark.

"They do have teeth, after all."