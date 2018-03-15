Expert advice: 'You've got to laugh...'

RAW TALENT: Gympie comedians Carolyn Mandersloot and Anna Brennan are heading to the Raw Comedy competition in Melbourne.

Renee Albrecht

ALMOST anything is funny, especially the things that are not funny at all.

Death, for instance - nothing funny about that. But what if there has to be?

Emerging Gympie comedian Carolyn Mandersloot sees death regularly in her day job as a palliative care nurse. Her patients and their families face it even more intensely.

And they have to lighten up sometimes. Carolyn, who is just taking her early steps as comedian says she has no choice but to talk about what she does.

"I can't joke about my family, I still need their support,” she said in Mary St this week.

Fellow emerging entertainer Anna Brennan, who started in comedy five years ago in Melbourne, says it's the serious things that we sometimes need to laugh about.

"Carolyn normalises something no-one wants to talk about, but which everyone thinks about, even if they don't want to,” Anna said.

"It's a bit different, but your material isn't everything.

"I saw Jimioin once do a 15-minute skit about putting a doona cover on a doona.

"No-one else could make that funny,” she said.

The two emerging Gympie talents got together this week to discuss their planned assault on national and even world stardom, via the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, from March 28 to April 22.

They want to make an impact at the open-mic Raw Comedy competition final at Melbourne Town Hall on April 15. They are also looking to appear at the Sit Down Comedy Club at Brisbane's Paddington Tavern and at an open-mic night at Eumundi on April 20.