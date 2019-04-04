Dale and The Don to deliver Titans first win

Dale Copley will line up against the Warriors. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan is backing 232 games of NRL experience to shore up his fringe defence against the Warriors on Friday night.

Cult hero Anthony Don and Dale Copley were named to start on the wings after scoring tries in Round 3's loss to South Sydney, relegating Phil Sami and Brenko Lee.

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan said it was a difficult call but backed the versatile Copley to thrive on the wing.

"Dale's a pro, he's been around a long time and played a lot of NRL games. Centre is probably his preferred position but he can handle wing just as well," he said.

He's doing a really good job giving us stability on the edge along with Anthony Don on the other side, so you've got two real class wingers there.

"Unfortunately for Phil and Brenko they miss out but there's competition for spots and we need to stand up now and start winning games."

Anthony Don in action against the Rabbitohs. Picture: Craig Golding

Gold Coast skipper Ryan James admitted it would be tough for either to displace Don, who broke the club try-scoring record last week.

"I can't see him losing his spot any time soon," he said.

Star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his unpredictable Warriors will prove challenging but James says his side were desperate for a win.

"Both teams are in a need-to-win situation but you'd like to think we're more hungry for it."