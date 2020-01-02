Menu
Torren Brennan
Experienced hand takes wheel for Devils Reserve grade

Staff writer
2nd Jan 2020 2:47 PM
THE Gympie Devil’s reserve grade will benefit from the coaching expertise of experience coach and player Torren Brennan this year.

After a two-year hiatus Brennan will return to the position, leading the Devils reserve grade in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast Division 2 competition for 2020.

Brennan brings with him a wealth of experience in both rugby league and rugby union, having played for the Gympie Hammers for a decade from 1991-2001, and coached junior league for 13 years from 2004-2017.

His hope for the upcoming season is simple.

“My hope... is for more success than last year,” he said yesterday.

He also plans to build the spirit of the club and hopefully attract more players.

Another reason for his return is that his son Sam is now the captain of the Under 18s.

“I thought it’s about time I gave back to the club again”.

Training starts next Tuesday, January 6 from 6.30pm at Jack Stokes Oval.

Anyone is welcome to come down and have a go.

- by Jacob Cumner

Gympie Times

