Experience a real bush dance at Amamoor

COMMUNITY DANCE: Take part in the Amamoor Bush Dance at the Amamoor Hall on July 29.

The Amamoor Hall will once rock to the stomping of feet at the annual Amamoor State School Bush Dance on July 29.

Originally a bi-annual dance, the community decided it did not want to wait two years between events, so the Amamoor State School P&C adjusted the calendar accordingly and now holds the popular family night annually.

This year will be the sixth time the event has been held and just gets better each year as the crowd is now more familiar with the dances.

The Amamoor State School students have begun their dance practice in anticipation for the event.

All dances will be taught on the night including some well known favourites, with dance callers to guide the dances.

Dances such as the Heel and Toe Polka, Strip the Willow, the Flying Pieman and Gypsy Tap are just a few of the favourites that will be rolled out on the night, and for those who enjoy something a little more current, the Nutbush and Macarena.

Music will be performed by local band, The Grey Cats, and a supper will be available thanks to the wonderful talents of the Amamoor ladies.

There will be the multi-draw raffle, which sees many winners, and everyone has a chance to win the lucky door prize.

This is a community event for the whole family. Be sure and come along in your best bush dancing outfit as there is also a prize for best dressed.

Doors open at 6.30pm and dancing commences at 7pm. Entry is $10 per adult, $2.50 per child or $25 per family.

For enquiries, or if you'd like to donate a raffle prize, please contact Diane on 5484 3057 or 0468 494 029, also Donna on 0447301392.