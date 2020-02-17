Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
News

Expensive night out for man found asleep on stranger’s couch

Nick Gibbs
17th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VISITOR to Gladstone has returned to the city to face court after being found passed out on a stranger's couch in the early hours of January 26.

Storm Reddacliff, a 21-year-old landscaper from Brisbane, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of obstructing a police officer.

The court was told police were called to reports of a trespasser at a William St address where they found Reddacliff asleep on a couch.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said when officers woke Reddacliff, he acknowledged them before closing his eyes and ignoring them.

He was held up by both arms but pulled against police.

Reddacliff's lawyer said his client had been drinking at a club earlier and only remembered waking up at the watch house.

Reddacliff was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

court gladstonecourt gladstonecrime obstructing a police officer
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

        premium_icon WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

        News A snake catcher has warned of the dangers of letting cats outside after footage shows him catching a massive python who feasted on a family pet.

        Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        premium_icon Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        News Man 'pinned' under tractor after hinterland rollover

        Kitten’s miracle facial reconstruction after horror injury

        premium_icon Kitten’s miracle facial reconstruction after horror injury

        News The unwanted Gympie kitten has a new chance at a happy life after reaching the kind...

        Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        premium_icon Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        Weather Storms and heavy rain to end the week