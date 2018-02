DRIVERS should be wary of changed traffic conditions along the Bruce Highway this month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is undertaking safety works in areas near Aldershot and Tiaro that will add additional time to their journeys.

Delays of up to 10-15 minutes can be expected for areas near the Wongi Forest between Torbanlea and Aldershot and north of Tiaro.

Traffic management will be in place along the highway.