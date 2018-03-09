Expansion in the works for Gympie region school

ENROLEMENT numbers could jump by a third if planned expansions get the go-ahead for Victory College.

In a proposal lodged with Gympie Regional Council, the school proposes two new high school classrooms be built, while a house on a block recently bought by the school would be converted.

The additions are proposed over two stages, with an eye toward enrolment growing from 220 to 300 over the coming years.

According to the school's application, it wants to "increase the student capacity of the school until it is double stream from Prep to Year 12, at which stage student numbers are proposed to be capped”.

There is no specific order for the developments proposed, which will be able to be built independent of each other with "the order of the development will depend largely on funding and timing”.

Victory college students with principal Brett Costin. Contributed

To upgrade the house, Victory College will remove the garage doors, laundry, bath, toilet, bathroom robe, external ramp, and back door, while the brick walls will be rendered on the outside.

It will serve as a sick bay as well as provide other support services for students.

Other parts of the building will be used as reception, chaplain's office, and workshop rooms which can be used for group counselling.

A first aid room, one for quiet study and extra curricular clubs, and kitchen is also in the plans.

Two new classrooms are also planned as an extension of the school, and will include a hall, a withdrawal room, and flexible foyer.

The application can be viewed on the council's website and is open open for public comment until March 14.