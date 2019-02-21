Expand Borumba Dam: shadow ministers visit Valley

Madison Caswell, Ashlyn Steele and Darci Caswell have fun at Borumba Dam, which Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli said could be a "signature” attraction for the region.

AN EXPANDED Borumba Dam could form the heart of the region's tourism and drive the Mary Valley's future as a "food bowl”, shadow environment minister David Crisafulli has declared.

The dam was a key part of Mr Crisfulli's visit to the region yesterday, a tour which started at the popular waterhole, passed through Imbil to Gympie and then out to the Cooloola Coast.

On the way he met with the region's business leaders to discuss the region's path forward.

SHADOW WARRIORS: Gympie and the Mary Valley's future were the focus of yesterday's visit by Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli, (left) joined here by Tony Goodman, MP Tony Perrett Troy Jegers

He said one only had to spend a couple of hours at the dam to get a sense of the "scale and enormity of the potential of that asset”.

Mr Crisafulli stressed the importance of environmental assessment but said "I don't want to see a project of that scale stopped by spurious objections based on philosophy.”

He said the State Government should have "the political ticker” to build dams, and not have projects stopped by "some person pushing a a pen behind a desk many hundreds of kilometres away... because it doesn't deliver an economic return two minutes after it's constructed that is justification not to build it.”

The Borumba Dam near Imbil. Brett Wortman

"There needs to be a signature project that makes people believe,” Mr Crisafulli said.

The minister was also keen for the region's recycling scheme to get a boost to cater for the immense uptake among residents.

"The early signs show people have a thirst to do the right thing,” he said.

He said common issues with the scheme was "too-large a distance between many of the smaller shires” and the centre's open hours.