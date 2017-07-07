Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

THE fledgling Gympie Bone Museum Project has stretched its wings before it flies, with an art exhibition hosted at The quARTs HuB on River road this month.

The free exhibition, Skeleton Articulation & Adornment, runs from July 3-30, and is a glimpse into the prospect of the museum, which hopes to find a permanent home in Gympie by December.

The exhibition's backstory is set in the study of Professor Yersinia Hergenflertz, an academic who travels the world collecting specimens.

"She travels the world and brings things back to share with us all," Mrs Cook said.

"It's nice of her, don't you think?"

The exhibition is designed to be a room in Prof Hergenflertz's house.

Curated by talented local artist, Manu Bugallo-Vales, the room is dominated by a full-grown camel skeleton, placed centrally, and not yet completely assembled.

"We have parts of the exhibition able to be handled and some which can't," Mrs Cook said.

Manu Bugallo-Vales from Gympie Bones Museum project. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Bone Museum co-founder Debra Cook said the exhibition is a taste of what is to come.

"The camel will be finished. By design, it will be partially completed over time by Jaimie, so people can see it grow," she said.

"Manu (Bugallo-Vales) hasn't only designed the space but he has also gilded the bones."

Mr Bugallo-Vales has gilded segments of skeletons gold and silver, highlighting their features while attempting to keep the raw texture of the bone.

The exhibition features work by artists Juliette Claire, of Fossick and Forage Design, Annie Howard and Gympie Bone Museum. There will be interactive elements to the show as well as special events during the month.

The exhibition is free entry and every Wednesday night is a torchlight tour, where people can throw shadows of the skeletons on the walls of the room.

Saturday mornings is "Come and meet the flesh-eating beetles", featuring Jaimie.

The Gympie Bone Museum secured grant funding for this exhibition.

"We thank the Regional Arts Development Fund and our local Bendigo Bank community branch for the help to deliver another first for Gympie," Mrs Cook said.

The Gympie Bone Museum will be hosted by The quARTz Hub for July, 13 River Rd, Gympie.