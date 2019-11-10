Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts an exhausted firefighter. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts an exhausted firefighter. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Breaking

Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

10th Nov 2019 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXHAUSTED firefighter has been airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue overnight.

A spokesperson for the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the firefighter had been suffering heat exhaustion.

It's believed the man, aged in his 20s, had been fighting a bushfire in the Somerset region to the west of the Sunshine Coast.

The aeromedical crew was called into action about 8pm last night (November 9).

The firefighter was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, under the care of the LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic.

He was transported in a stable condition.

firefighter racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News All types of outdoor fires and certain other activities have been banned in 42 local government areas in Queensland, as a state of emergency is declared.

        Brogden takes reigns of Wests Cricket Club

        premium_icon Brogden takes reigns of Wests Cricket Club

        News Wests new captain aims to bring energy back within the playing group with the club.

        Keeping information from community, councillors disastrous

        premium_icon Keeping information from community, councillors disastrous

        News When information is withheld from the community and the councillors, it has...

        GALLERY: 20 photos from the Mary River festival

        premium_icon GALLERY: 20 photos from the Mary River festival

        News Peter Garrett attended the Mary River festival today, 10 years since a major...