Executives of failed companies hard to track amid pressure

Rebl Corp has shut it's doors leaving dozens of staff without jobs. Chloe Lyons

REBL Corp executives are keeping mum on their role in the collapse of a Sunshine Coast media business which closed its doors on Thursday.

Rebl Corp's subsidiaries, Media Rebl and Digital Rebl, went into liquidation on Friday leaving hundreds of small businesses concerned they are locked into contracts with various finance companies.

A Sunshine Coast Daily investigation into three Rebl Corp executives has shown they previously worked for companies that employed a similar business model to Media Rebl and Digital Rebl which is now under investigation by the Ombudsman.

Former Rebl Corp operations manager, Michael Curran, was the operations and finance facilitator of Big Review TV from October 2017 to April 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. Contributed

Big Review TV - which like Rebl Corp, provided online video content and online marketing services for small and medium businesses - made headlines in November last year when it was put into liquidation.

The company moved from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast in late 2017 where, according the Australian Financial Review, the Big Review TV sales team would get small businesses to sign up to a business lender.

Like Rebl Corp, Big Review TV would receive an advance of tens of thousands of dollars from the finance company after clients agreed to "no obligation" terms.

For this, Big Review TV customers were offered a trial of a cash flow management tool and a pre-approved $15,000 drawdown facility.

Rebl Corp customers received access to customer-relationship management software.

In Rebl Corp's case, its subsidiary Digital Rebl would pay the monthly cost of the lease to the client, but contracts absolved the company of paying the amount should they collapse.

Mr Curran was sent a list of questions regarding his connections to the two companies through LinkedIn, but did not respond.

As of about 2.50pm his profile was no longer visible.

Rebl Corp director Michael Maunder was previously a director of Viewble Media and The Shoppers Network, but resigned from both on October 25, 2017.

Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent. Erle Levey

According The Sydney Morning Herald, Viewble and its associated business, The Shoppers Network, would pay small businesses $430 for displaying a television in their stores which showed ads for other businesses.

Various finance companies would take the same amount out for the equipment lease.

The Daily went to the Bluewater Point Resort where Mr Maunder is reportedly living, but he wasn't there.

He was further contacted for comment, but did not respond in time for print.

Ben Smithwick is listed as a manager, bookkeeper and receiver for Rebl Corp's, Media Rebl and Digital Rebl, which are registered in Florida as Limited Liability Companies.

Benjamin Smithwick has started a company in Florida which bears resemblance to Rebl Corp's business model. Contributed

Mr Smithwick is further listed as president of Viewble Media's US arm.

Viewble Media went into liquidation in January 2019, leaving more than 1100 small businesses trapped in contracts worth an estimated $31 million, according to Mumbrella.

The businesses took out $430 a month contracts with the company to install televisions in their stores which would show advertising.

They were told the advertising commissions would off-set the leasing cost of the television, but when Viewble Media went under, the businesses were left in contracts with third-party financiers.

Mr Smithwick was contacted for comment, but did not reply by deadline.