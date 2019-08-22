Business executive threatened to jail boy he sexually abused

Business manager Cornelius Wales threatened to have the child he abused locked away if the lad told anyone about the attacks.

A QUEENSLAND business executive subjected a young boy to sexual abuse then threatened to send the child to jail if he disclosed the attacks.

Cornelius Wales masturbated in front of the eight-year-old Gympie lad, made him watch pornography and forced his tongue into the child's mouth.

The list of offences can be revealed after the Queensland Court of Appeal this week rejected an appeal by the former Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland employee.

A jury convicted Wales of three counts of indecent dealing of a child following a trial in Brisbane District Court in February last year.

Wales appealed the convictions, claiming they were unreasonable and could not be supported by the evidence.

The victim told police Wales subjected him to the abuse in 2015 at Gympie and Brisbane, while the child's family was not around.

Wales threatened to have the young boy - the son of his friend - sent to prison if the victim told anyone about the attacks.

He also told the boy "I love you" after one of the incidents.

Wales was charged as a result the child telling his mother about the abuse, with the boy giving evidence at trial some three years after the assaults.

In his appeal application, Wales claimed the victim lied because the boy "thought his mother wanted him to say that (Wales) had engaged in improper conduct".

The Queensland Court of Appeal noted there were some inconsistencies in the evidence of the child but that the jury was correct in its decisions.

"The jury, having seen the video of the pre-recorded evidence and the police interview, could well have formed the view that the complainant was an unsophisticated young boy unlikely to be indulging in lies motivated by some desire to get rid of the appellant," the appeal judgment reads.

Wales was sentenced to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years after serving five months.

Wales' linkedin profile says he works as a manager with Emerald-based Parry Group. - NewsRegional