Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Former CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
News

Executive positions on offer at health service

Carolyn Booth, carolyn.booth@news-mail.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sudden departure of axed Bundaberg Hospital boss Adrian Pennington has left the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service looking for a new CEO, but it's not the only executive role without a permanent appointment.

Mr Pennington's exit means the hospital service has people acting in it's two top roles, with applications closing yesterday for its executive director of medical services position.

The health service is also advertising for a director of executive services.

The executive director of medical services role offered a remuneration package up to $456,772 per annum, which includes a salary between $179,703 and $227,843 a year, plus extras including a motor vehicle allowance and professional indemnity cover.

Doctor Jill Newland previously held the role, but sadly passed away in August after a long illness.

Dr Simi Sachdev has been acting in the position during the recruitment process.

adrian pennington health service jobs positions available
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Homeless father steals from Gympie RSPCA thrift shop

    premium_icon Homeless father steals from Gympie RSPCA thrift shop

    Crime 41-year-old pleads guilty to eight charges.

    'Show us your badge' - you've probably never seen this one

    premium_icon 'Show us your badge' - you've probably never seen this one

    News Gympie man digs up timeless relic in his yard

    Chamber calls for more Gympie jobs to keep our kids here

    premium_icon Chamber calls for more Gympie jobs to keep our kids here

    News 'I am sure there are those who will tell me I am dreaming...'

    16 wrecked boats to be recovered on Gympie coast

    premium_icon 16 wrecked boats to be recovered on Gympie coast

    News Some have been abandoned for more than five years.