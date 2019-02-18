Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand was accused of stalking and harassing three women and using their naked pictures for blackmail. Picture: YouTube
NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand was accused of stalking and harassing three women and using their naked pictures for blackmail. Picture: YouTube
News

Ex-cop ‘blackmailed victims into sex’

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
18th Feb 2019 3:00 PM

A former NSW police officer blackmailed four victims into having sexual intercourse as part of an elaborate deception involving social media, a court has heard.

Vaughan Mark Hildebrand faced a NSW District Court sentence hearing today after admitting to 44 offences involving 15 victims over a decade.

Crown prosecutor John Bowers said Hildebrand initially used social media to demand his victims supply him with explicit images - with some of them complying.

The now 30-year-old had a "modus operandi" where he threatened to share images with friends, family, partners or colleagues if victims didn't meet other demands.

 

Former NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand. Picture: YouTube
Former NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand. Picture: YouTube

 

Four of the women were blackmailed into having sexual intercourse, the prosecutor said.

Mr Bowers said Hildebrand concealed his identity online and, in some instances, there were "very high levels of deception".

His offending continued after be became a police officer in 2011.

"This is a case, the Crown says, of elaborate planning and deception by the offender in relation to all of his victims, motivated by a need for sexual gratification," the prosecutor said.

Hildebrand will be sentenced at a later date.

More Stories

editors picks former new south wales police police officer sex social media

Top Stories

    Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    premium_icon Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    News The MP was left confronted after visiting North Queensland's worst hit towns last week.

    • 18th Feb 2019 3:52 PM
    Opinion on Gympie school bullying leaves writer gob-smacked

    premium_icon Opinion on Gympie school bullying leaves writer gob-smacked

    News OPINION: We have moved on from this solution

    • 18th Feb 2019 3:08 PM
    Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

    Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

    News The car was stolen from a Lawson Road property on February 16.

    Missing camper's secluded camp site last clue

    premium_icon Missing camper's secluded camp site last clue

    News Extensive Borumba Dam search for missing camper enters 13th day