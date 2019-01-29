EXCLUSIVE: The town where Airbnb hosts earn $3M a year

SHARING ECONOMY: AirBnB say its Lismore hosts have raked in $3m in income in just over a year as well as 1500 guests.

IN JUST over a year, Lismore Airbnb hosts earned more than $3million in income from welcoming more than 15,800 guests.

Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia Sam McDonagh said In 2018, the airbnb community "grew strongly" in Lismore grew strongly with more local families and small businesses benefiting from the opportunities created by home sharing.

Ms McDonagh said more than 13,500 Lismore locals used Airbnb as guests in the past 12 months -equating to a 51 per cent year-on-year increase.

"Home sharing is putting more money in families back pockets and easing the high cost-of-living," Ms MsDonagh said.

"The typical Airbnb host in Lismore earned an extra $100 a week in income, which we know helps pay the mortgage or bills.

"We are also seeing more Lismore visitors use Airbnb as guests and enjoy our community's unique, high-quality and affordable accommodation.

"We expect this strong growth to continue in 2019 and look forward to helping more Australians earn extra income and enjoy authentic, affordable holidays.

Lismore Airbnb Statistics

Stat/Location Lismore Active Listings 410 Typical Income (AUD) $5400 Total Income (AUD) $3M Inbound Guest Arrivals 15,800 Outbound Guest Arrivals 13,500