RED ROCKET: Anna Tennant, Kimberley Andrew, Allahn Lloyd, Estelle Holley with a picnic lunch. Troy Jegers
EXCLUSIVE: Rattler slashes prices in locals only discount

JOSH PRESTON
29th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
THE Mary Valley Rattler has unveiled "special offer” half-price trips through to the end of June in celebration of its new picnic train service.

The discount, offered to locals and available until June 30, is a 50 per cent slash on travel when booking on the Rattler website and using the code LOCALPICNIC.

Mary Valley Rattler general manager David Thompson said he had heard positive feedback from the "ever-growing” number of guests coming on board.

"The comments I am hearing as guests return to the station after their journey is that they are loving the experience, the scenery and the connection with our local communities on the train and at the stations,” Mr Thompson said.

"We want our locals to be proud of this fantastic tourism experience that has seen thousands of travellers ride the Rattler trains since commencement of services in October 2018.

"We have welcomed many Gympie residents over the past months on the steam train and we would like to invite our locals to jump on board the Rattler Picnic Train and enjoy that experience as well.

"We look forward to welcoming our local community to experience this journey with their families or visiting friends.”

Since launching on Valentine's Day, the Rattler Picnic Train has made weekly trips from Gympie to Amamoor on Thursdays from 11am-2pm, taking the train's operating days to five a week.

The picnic train journey uses the vintage railmotor RM76, which originally ran the Brooloo line to Gympie and provided daily links between the towns for shopping, goods transportation and school.

The Rattler offers picnic hampers for $25 per person, but passengers are given the option to bring their own or enjoy the offerings from the Amamoor General Store.

The half-price discount is available "for local travellers only”, with photo identification from a Gympie Regional postcode required on check in.

Book at maryvalleyrattler.com.au

amamoor station gympie community gympie news gympie region local discount mary valley rattler rattler picnic train rattler railway company what's on in gympie
Gympie Times

