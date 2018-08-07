EXCLUSIVE Q and A: JT talks to the Gympie Times

HE IS COMING: JT will be in Gympie on December 10 as part of his An Evening with JT tour.

HE IS COMING: JT will be in Gympie on December 10 as part of his An Evening with JT tour. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

QUEENSLAND Rugby League legend Johnathan Thurston spoke exclusively to The Gympie Times about the most memorable moments of his career and the advice he would give to our Gympie Junior rugby league players.

When asked for his thoughts on The Gympie Times' 'Bring JT to Gympie' campaign, which launched on June 6, Thurston said he was "extremely flattered and humbled”.

Q: Have you been to Gympie before?

A: Unfortunately I haven't but I'm very much looking forward to it.

Bring JT to Gympie.

Q: What's kept you going through this tough season?

A: My desire to never let the boys down and to finish the year off as strong as possible! There is definitely light at the end of the tunnel!

Q: Best advice during your career?

A: I have been fortunate to have so many leaders and great people offer advice during my career, I take it all on board.

Latest JT articles

How Julia Lawrence's passion for rugby league began

WE DID IT: JT is coming

10 reasons for JT to come to Gympie

Q: Advice for the Gympie juniors?

A: I would definitely tell the boys to work as hard as they can at training and take every opportunity with both hands! Develop a great work ethic and not slip into bad habits!

Q: What will you miss most about the NRL?

A: Without a doubt the mateship of the dressing room and the bond I have with all the boys.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about your upcoming tour?

A: I'm looking forward to seeing everyone around the country and in NZ, saying thank you for all their support during my career.

Cowboys co-captain Johnathan Thurston kicks a conversion during the Round 20 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Friday, July 27, 2018. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Q: What have been your most memorable career moments?

A: The 2015 Grand Final win is a stand out, along with Game 3 of the 2006 Origin series, 2013 World Cup Final and Game 2 of the 2017 Origin series, all those moments were very special in many ways.

Q: How did you feel when you heard about The Gympie Times' campaign to bring your show here?

A: I was very humbled and extremely flattered, I know the people of Gympie love their rugby league and I look forward to seeing everyone in December!

Tickets to An Evening with JT are available for $49, $99 or $199 for a meet and greet. They can be bought at www.major eventscompany.com/shows.