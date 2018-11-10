EXCLUSIVE: Popular Gympie cafe makes exciting announcements

ONE of Gympie's most popular cafes will soon have even more to offer their loyal customers with the announcement they will expand and open on Sundays before the year is out.

The award-winning Cafe by Farmer and Sun, a Southside Town Centre hotspot for local coffee lovers, will grow their space by moving into Laguna Real Estate's old premises by "late November (or) early December”.

The Farmer and Sun team broke the expansion news with their 4.2 thousand followers through Facebook on Thursday night.

"We have some exciting news at Cafe by Farmer and Sun,” the post read.

"We have been waiting patiently to tell you all but ... we are expanding! As of late November (or) early December we will have a whole (new) shop space (with) air conditioning seating in the old Laguna Real Estate Space!

"So watch this space for photos and updates ... we can't wait to provide more comfortable space for our customers to chill.”

Owner and Gympie Chamber of Commerce 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Sharla Watson said work had already begun on the expansions and will continue for the next two weeks.

She said "the demand was definitely there” to expand and open for an extra day.

"It's exciting for us to be growing and opening on Sundays, the market really needed it here in Gympie,” she said.

"We got to the point where we were fully booked every Saturday, so it will be good to offer something new and pretty unique to our customers. There isn't much available on Sundays and we've been very busy every Saturday.

"Our staff are ready for it (the expansions) and we're all ready to go.”

Mrs Watson said the cafe had been in negotiations with the shopping centre for 12 months to secure the expansion, which will allow customers "more space to relax and enjoy themselves”.

"I think it probably feels a bit rushed with the smaller space and customers feel like they have to move on because we're so busy,” she said.

"Now they will be able to have a break and enjoy their breakfast or coffee, that's a big reason why we're doing this.”

Cafe by Farmer and Sun tied with SoMa SoMa for first place in their third year of business when The Gympie Times readers voted for the best coffee spot in town in August.

"We love SoMa SoMa as well so it's nice to be on par with them,” Mrs Watson said of the result.

Farmer and Sun also took the Business of the Year crown at the 2018 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business awards.

Laguna Real Estate will remain in the Southside Town Centre precinct, moving to Shop 208 next to Malouf Pharmacies.