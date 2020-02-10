EXCLUSIVE: O'Brien speaks out after splitting from Nats

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has spoken out after quitting the Federal National Party

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has spoken out after quitting the Federal National Party

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien is this morning meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison about his future in Federal Government.

It comes after he sensationally quit the Federal National Party at the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle on Monday morning Mr O'Brien described the events that had unfolded as "democracy in action".

"On the 18th of May last year the people of Wide Bay went to an election and voted for Llew O'Brien, member of the LNP as their representative in Canberra," Mr O'Brien said.

"As it stands at the moment my great desire is to remain in that capacity as Llew O'Brien, LNP member for Wide Bay and member of the Government.

"Nothing has changed other than my intention not to sit with the Federal National Party.

"Every decision I make in Canberra is for the benefit of my constituents."

At the time of speaking to the Chronicle Mr O'Brien was yet to meet face to face with Prime Minister.

However, the Chronicle understands the meeting immediately followed and the pair has been in talks since about 8.40am.

More to come.