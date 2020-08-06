EXCLUSIVE: New factory set to officially open in M’boro

STATE Development Minister Kate Jones will officially open Hyne Timber's new $23 million timber processing factory in Maryborough on Thursday.

The factory was built with support through the Palaszczuk Government's $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

Ms Jones said Hyne Timber's new state-of-the-art glue laminated timber processing plant was a job generator and a game-changer for the building and construction industry.

"Major construction projects are vital to rebuilding our economy and creating local jobs into the future," Ms Jones said.

"Construction of this factory has supported around 80 jobs.

"Once it's fully operational, this new processing plant is tipped to create more than 40 local jobs.

Hyne Timber's new Glue Laminated Timber plant in Maryborough.

"This is a Queensland company that is partnering with the government to create jobs for locals when they need them most.

"This project will help to grow their business and their capacity to create more jobs in regional Queensland."

The new plant will focus on the large-scale production of glue laminated timber that has applications in the residential and mass timber commercial construction markets.

Hyne's own glue laminated timber beams are a prominent feature in the new 4000 square metre facility that has been constructed at the company's existing site in Maryborough.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said Maryborough could become renowned as a major supplier of laminated timber.

"My number one priority is to deliver projects that create jobs for the people of Maryborough," he said.

"We've done it tough throughout COVID-19 - that's why projects like this are more important than ever.

"This processing plant has great potential to create jobs in the future with huge capacity to ramp up production and export interstate and overseas in years to come.

"Even throughout construction of the plant, this project was supporting local workers - many of whom may have struggled to get a job during the coronavirus pandemic."

Mr Saunders said more than 40 businesses from the Wide Bay region were awarded construction-related contracts for the facility valued at more than $5 million.

"The construction has provided jobs and now the facility is up and running, it will continue to drive sustainable economic activity for the region," he said.

"The new facility is a testament to Hyne's long-term commitment to our region - a firm that's been operating in Maryborough since 1882, with more than 40 years' experience in glue laminating.

"They've used their industry expertise and foresight to build their business for the future and strengthen their reputation as a local employer."

Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt said the new plant represented innovative, sustainable and quality construction.

"Local production of engineered timber is a growing market here in Australia and is a natural extension of our extensive experience in the timber business," Mr Kleinschmidt said.

"Glue laminated timber such as our new LGL Plus will be a welcome option for residential and mass timber commercial construction projects as it is cost effective and high strength with clear glue lines resulting in superior appearance.

"It is all sustainably grown and certified Queensland plantation pine, manufactured at our Tuan Mill near Maryborough before being glue laminated at the new plant."