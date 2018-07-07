EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Tino's plan to rip into the Blues

GYMPIE POWERHOUSE: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui takes on the Blues defence in the U18s Maroons 11 jumper.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be a dream come true for Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui when he puts on the maroon jersey and runs onto the field of Suncorp Stadium for the first time.

Fa'asuamaleaui will be prepared to 'rip into the Blues' when he plays for the Queensland U20s side.

Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in Maroons training camp, prepares for the clash on Wednesday. QRL Media.

"Growing up I dreamt of playing at Suncorp. Everyone wants to play for the Maroons and run onto the field in front of your home crowd,” Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"I am excited to have more of my extended family, not just my parents, watch me play because this game is not far from Gympie.”

This will be the second time Fa'asuamaleaui runs onto the field for the Maroons. The first was in the U18s line-up, where he scored a try and he will be hungry for a similar performance.

"It was my first try in State of Origin and it was one of the best feelings,” he said.

"I didn't think I would get close enough. If I get the opportunity (to score on Wednesday) I will give it a crack but I will put the team first and do my job.”

Playing at Suncorp will not be the only first; Fa'asuamaleaui will be hoping for victory.

"It has been a while since our last win and hopefully we get it this year,” he said.

"It will be good to get a win but I just want to get out there and rip into the Blues. Go hard and just give it my best shot.”

The future Maroons will be taught by ex-Maroon and Kangaroo Justin Hodges and Fa'asuamaleaui said he was excited to learn from such an experienced player.

"I admired Hodges, he was one of my idols and was a favourite player of mine and my nan's,” he said.

"I loved the way he never backed down from anyone, no matter the size of the opponent.

"It will be good to improve on my game and gain experience which I can put towards my game.”