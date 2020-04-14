Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
News

EXCLUSIVE: Inmate stabbed at Maryborough prison

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Apr 2020 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH inmate is in hospital under guard following an alleged stabbing at the city's prison.

The Chronicle understands the inmate was allegedly stabbed and thrown down the stairs in a residential section of the Maryborough Correctional Centre on Saturday.

A member of the community, who contacted the Chronicle and asked to remain anonymous, said the victim was stabbed multiple times and "was in a bad way."

The community member said the facility was placed under lockdown immediately after the attack.

It is unknown at this stage what the attacker used to stab the victim and how they managed to be in possession of the weapon.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there was an attack at the prison.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner has been transported to hospital following an assault on April 11 at Maryborough Correctional Centre," the spokesman said.

"The prisoner remains under guard at hospital," he said.

The spokesman did not specifically respond to questions about the nature of the alleged attack, the weapon used or the circumstances leading up to the assault.

He said the incident would be handed over to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

According to official statistics on the QCS website, there were 2.8 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults per 100 inmates in Queensland in 2018-2019.

Some 9.2 prisoner on prisoner assaults per 100 inmates were recorded as not being serious during the same period under review in the state's correctional centres.

More Stories

fccrime fraser coast news hospital latest news maryborough correctional centre maryborough news prisoner stabbed stabbing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        premium_icon ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        Education PARENTS should be able to decide whether they send their children to school amid fears significant numbers of children will be left behind their peers.

        Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        premium_icon Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        News She has made another guarantee that should give Year 12s some hope

        Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        premium_icon Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        News STATE Parliament has not shut Gympie MP Tony Perrett down, nor has it shut him up.

        19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        premium_icon 19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        News 7 different jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region during Covid 19 pandemic...