EXCLUSIVE: Gympie's top five residential properties

The house at 81-83 Cooloola Drive sold for $1.4 million, the highest price in the region this year. Contributed

RAINBOW Beach is already well known as a hot spot for tourists, but now its property market has joined the party with the town taking out the top five residential sales in the region this year.

The property at 81-83 Cooloola Drive took the top prize, selling for $1.4 million through Bambling Rural.

The 1391sqm property, of which the house sits on 721sqm, boasts private beach access and ocean views, as well as a gourmet chef's kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and parking for four cars.

Bambling Property owner John Bambling said the house at 81-83 was "an older building that's a high quality build”.

Second place was just up the road at 96 Cooloola Drive.

This master built three-bedroom home was snapped up for $875,000, with the new owners now enjoying ocean panoramas across to Double Island Point and the main beach through to Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

A generous back deck is also attached, giving them the perfect place to relax or party.

Mr Bambling said the properties were hot thanks to their "absolute waterfront” location.

"Whenever you're in a situation like that where you can't get built out,” he said.

"It's just great real estate, and people love the Rainbow Beach setting.

"It's very unique.”

Closer to Inskip is the third property at Belle Ct, which sold for $867,000.

The three-storey home at Rainbow Shores boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas, and is a relaxing five minute walk from the beach.

So is property number four at 2 Ilmenite Ave, which is in stark contrast to the Belle Ct property but still sold for $760,000 in May.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom property was highlighted by its development potential and its design will allow it to be easily relocated in the future.

Rainbow Beach Realty's Andrew Hawkins said the sale of both properties was driven by one key feature.

"Even though both properties look very different, they do have one key feature in common; these houses are as close to the beach as you can get in Rainbow Beach and Rainbow Shores,” Mr Hawkins said.

"The beach proximity was a key selling point for both buyers to fit in with their lifestyles.”

Rounding out the top five is a unit at 12/5 Ocean Pde.

Selling for $740,000, the top-floor apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-person spa and stone-top kitchen benches.

This is in addition to the wider complex which provides a wet edge pool, secure parking and a barbecue area.

Coolooa Coast Realty's Dee White said the unit's big draw cards were its "prime” real estate and array of assets available to residents.

"It doesn't compare to anything else.”

Just outside the top five, and worthy of special mention as the highest selling property not in Rainbow Beach, was 55 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree. It was taken off the market for $660,000.

The sales on this list are up-to-date through June 21, 2018, and sourced from Corelogic.

Commercial and farming properties were excluded from the list.