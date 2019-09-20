EXCLUSIVE: Get your digital guide to the Carnival of Flowers

THOUSANDS of people from across the country will attend the Carnival of Flowers over the next 10-days.

The Toowoomba event, which is now in its 70th year, is famed internationally and has been named the country's Best Major Festival or Event by the Australian Tourism Awards.

Between celebrating the big 70 years and with a record 122 entrants, this year's Garden Competition, which runs in conjunction with the event, is proving to be bigger and better than ever.

Visitors and Toowoomba citizens alike can experience these incredible gardens for themselves during the Carnival of Flowers period from today to next Sunday, September 29.

The garden of Julie Roggeveen. Kevin Farmer

To make it even easier for those wanting to check out the gardens, there are eight interactive online maps, 10 printable PDFs, and a digital edition of the entire Garden Competition Guide for subscribers.

For all the details you can access the 84-page Garden Competition Visitor Guide digital edition online here.

Inside, you'll find maps to the winning gardens, stories on the gardeners behind the work, useful event guides, gardening advice and more.

For the interactives there is one map with all entrants across the region, as well as seven self-driving garden loop maps.

There are garden loop maps starting at Queens Park, Picnic Point, Laurel Bank Park, Crows Nest and Pittsworth as well as a driving map from Spring Bluff Railway Station to Highfields.

The printable PDFs will also be available online, with six self-driving maps and four individual overall entrant maps for Toowoomba North, Toowoomba South, Country and Highfields.

All residential gardens are open during the Carnival period, and entry is free.