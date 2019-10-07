Menu
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals house fire devastation

scott kovacevic
by
7th Oct 2019 4:58 PM
THE owners of a Wilsons Pocket home were forced to watch it burn to the ground after the high-set building went up in flames on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Yeltukka Rd property shortly before 11pm, and arrived to find it engulfed and the owners away.

Multiple emergency crews worked for more than an hour to control the blaze, which spread from the timber and brick structure to surrounding trees.

 

The ruins of the five-bedroom home.
The ruins of the five-bedroom home. PHILIPPE COQUERAND

The owners, who returned to find the home alight, could do little more than watch as emergency crews try desperately to save it.

The 10ha property has been owned by the same family for 30 years, though efforts to contact them yesterday were unsuccessful.

Authorities said the roof of the house collapsed just after midnight, but the fire was "contained to the building" by 12.15am. It was fully under control about 45 minutes later.

Firefighters spent the next four hours dampening down the embers; the last crew left the scene just before sunrise.

A QFES spokesman said an investigation into how the fire started had been completed but details were not yet available. The driveway was taped off yesterday and access to the site "restricted" because of suspected asbestos dust.

