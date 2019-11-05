EXCLUSIVE: Cool classrooms coming to every Coast school

EVERY Fraser Coast student will soon be learning in cooler classrooms after the Queensland Government announced state schools in the region would have airconditioning installed in every classroom.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the investment would be welcomed by local principals, teachers, parents and students alike as the warm weather approaches.

"I've been campaigning hard to ensure local schools like Maryborough West State School were included in the next rollout of airconditioning," Mr Saunders said.

"So to see the Premier go further and ensure all schools across the whole region are airconditioned is fantastic.

"This announcement shows that the Palaszczuk Government has its focus on our region and a strong desire to support local jobs and local contractors in our town."

Making the announcement at Urangan State High School today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this latest funding will bring the total number of schools across Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg to be airconditioned to 40.

"Every student at a state school on the Fraser Coast will be learning in a classroom with airconditioning," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Last month we announced the first eight local schools to benefit from this program.

"Today we are announcing another 25 local schools will be added to the program and we will continue to take a measured approach to the rollout.

"We have committed an additional $100 million over four years through our priority airconditioning program.

"Importantly this investment will support more than 300 jobs around Queensland.

"My government has a laser-like focus on creating jobs and this is yet another demonstration of that."

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to ensuring every student gets the best start in life.

"We're getting on with the job and methodically rolling out airconditioning in a fiscally responsible manner," Ms Grace said.

"We've looked at the areas in the hottest parts of the state outside the 'Cooler Schools Zone' and as a result every state school in the Fraser Coast region will now have airconditioned classrooms.

"Our $100 million commitment is in addition to the 3500 classrooms north of Gladstone in the Cooler Schools Zone that are already airconditioneded."

Minister Grace said seven state schools in the region already had airconditioning installed.

"We acknowledge the good work done by P&C's, school communities and the department in the past to provide airconditioning in classrooms," she said.

"Now, thanks to our measured approach, we are building on that good work and rolling it out in the hottest parts of the state.